Junior Firpo has made a Leeds season prediction ahead of today’s clash at Cardiff.

Whites ace Junior Firpo has revealed Daniel Farke’s post-Burnley defeat 'speech' and made a prediction about Leeds United’s finishing position.

Farke’s side are heading for Saturday afternoon’s Championship fixture at bottom-of-the-table Cardiff City on the back of a first league defeat of the new season in last weekend’s Elland Road clash against Burnley.

Despite a dominant display, the loss left Leeds ninth in the early table on eight points from five games but Firpo has declared confidence in United’s promotion bid and believes the Whites will finish in the position that they want to if recent displays are continually repeated.

Asked by LUTV about ‘fine margins’ currently proving decisive, Firpo said: “The manager gave us a speech about it and he brought up some stats that I think are pretty much the reality. I think we are doing the right things, we are on the right track, obviously we didn't have the start that everyone wanted, not even including us. We didn't want to have this start.

"But it's about fine margins and against Portsmouth it is probably a game that you win all day and that day you draw and against Burnley it's another game that at least you draw and you lose that game.

"It's fine margins but if we do that over the 46 game days I am pretty sure we will be in the position that we want."