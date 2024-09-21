Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United visit Cardiff City this afternoon looking to make it three wins from their last four games after a blip against Burnley seven days ago.

Daniel Farke has come under pressure from supporters following the team’s failure to beat Leeds’ Claret-shirted promotion rivals last weekend, but the German remains satisfied with the manner in which his side are playing, despite two wins from their opening five league outings.

Cardiff, meanwhile, are under a different kind of pressure altogether, at the opposite end of the table. Reports in the national media indicate manager Erol Bulut is close to the sack at the Cardiff City Stadium, but a victory over a superior Leeds side has the potential to prolong his stay in South Wales.

United are without Dan James, while Manor Solomon is a doubt due to a back issue. Joe Rodon, Junior Firpo and Joe Rothwell are all expected to be available despite hip, knee and ankle problems, respectively.

New arrivals Ao Tanaka and Largie Ramazani could be in line for their full debuts if Farke chooses to alternate certain players in his starting line-up, while there will also be tributes to former Bluebirds and Leeds skipper Sol Bamba before and during the fixture, who recently passed aged 39.