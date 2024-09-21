Cardiff City 0-2 Leeds United highlights: Ramazani and Piroe score as Struijk misses spot kick vs ten-man Bluebirds
Daniel Farke has come under pressure from supporters following the team’s failure to beat Leeds’ Claret-shirted promotion rivals last weekend, but the German remains satisfied with the manner in which his side are playing, despite two wins from their opening five league outings.
Cardiff, meanwhile, are under a different kind of pressure altogether, at the opposite end of the table. Reports in the national media indicate manager Erol Bulut is close to the sack at the Cardiff City Stadium, but a victory over a superior Leeds side has the potential to prolong his stay in South Wales.
United are without Dan James, while Manor Solomon is a doubt due to a back issue. Joe Rodon, Junior Firpo and Joe Rothwell are all expected to be available despite hip, knee and ankle problems, respectively.
New arrivals Ao Tanaka and Largie Ramazani could be in line for their full debuts if Farke chooses to alternate certain players in his starting line-up, while there will also be tributes to former Bluebirds and Leeds skipper Sol Bamba before and during the fixture, who recently passed aged 39.
Team news, build-up, live match updates and more here throughout the afternoon. Kick-off is 3pm.
Cardiff City vs Leeds United LIVE
FT: Cardiff City 0-2 Leeds United
Clean sheet, win away from home, but a hard watch at times and Cardiff down to ten men for the most part.
Final change
90+2' Schmidt on for his debut. Replaces Gnonto.
Eight added on
90+1' Into eight added minutes.
Late subs
90' Gruev off; Rothwell on. Joseph off; Tanaka on.
Keep that clean sheet
88' Meslier called into action immediately at the other end, straight from kick-off El Ghazi played through. Leeds 'keeper makes a smart stop.
Tanaka and Rothwell about to be introduced.
GOOOOOOOOOOOOALLLLL PIROE 2-0
87' Cardiff pump a long throw into the Leeds box which United eventually clear. Calum Chambers' poor clearance falls at Aaronson's feet with Leeds bodies coming forward. He finds Piroe who backs himself to go it alone and beats Alnwick from the left-hand side of the box.
Nowhere near
85' Colwill shapes to shoot but balloons well over Meslier's crossbar. Leeds 'keeper has been a spectator today.
Yellow and subs
83' Yellow for Gruev, mistimes an intervention and ends up having to haul back his man.
Piroe on; Ramazani off. Byram on; Bogle off.
Off target
81' Ramazani with a tame effort, cutting in from the left and shooting with his right. Trundles wide. Piroe and Byram coming on soon.
80' Ashford and Willock on; Siopis and O'Dowda off.
Cardiff's four and fifth changes. None for Leeds yet.
'Attack, attack, attack'
76' Away end with a brief chant of 'attack, attack, attack'. Ramazani obliges, getting to the byline and winner a corner which after a brief scramble, is out for a goal kick.
Head injury
71' Lengthy stoppage in the aftermath of Struijk's penalty as a Cardiff player receives treatment for a head collision. Alnwick's save has rejuvenated the Cardiff City Stadium. No subs imminent for Leeds, by the looks of it.
Penalty missed
67' Alnwick saves Struijk's penalty. Poor attempt.
PENALTY LEEDS
65' Callum O'Dowda clips Bogle's ankle inside the penalty area and the referee blows. Struijk to take.
Cardiff subs
58' Ralls and Tanner off; El Ghazi and Robertson on.
Hardly a classic
56' Leeds camoed in the Cardiff half, putting a few crosses into dangerous areas but nobody really to attack them. Cardiff abject on the ball.
Could've and should've been two
49' CHANCE! Lovely interplay down the right between Gnonto and Bogle. Latter crosses low for Aaronson who slides in and gets contact on it but diverts the ball wide. Easier to score.
Away we go again
46' Second half underway. Jamilu Collins on for the hosts. Wilfried Kanga off.
