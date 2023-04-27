Leeds United are only a point above the relegation zone in the Premier League and the pressure intensifies on their players. The Whites drew 1-1 at home to Leicester City last time out and are back in action this weekend with an away trip to face AFC Bournemouth.

Former Watford boss Javi Gracia was brought in to replace Jesse Marsch in February and is the main tasked with trying to keep the club in the top flight. He has won three of his first 11 games at the helm at Elland Road. Here is a look at the odds of who is the most likely to leave next in the Premier League via SkyBet...