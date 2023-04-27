Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Premier League sack race: Leeds United’s Gracia compared to Nottingham Forest, Southampton bosses - gallery

Leeds United continue their battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League as we take a look at which managers may be feeling the heat right now

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 27th Apr 2023, 13:42 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 14:00 BST

Leeds United are only a point above the relegation zone in the Premier League and the pressure intensifies on their players. The Whites drew 1-1 at home to Leicester City last time out and are back in action this weekend with an away trip to face AFC Bournemouth.

Former Watford boss Javi Gracia was brought in to replace Jesse Marsch in February and is the main tasked with trying to keep the club in the top flight. He has won three of his first 11 games at the helm at Elland Road. Here is a look at the odds of who is the most likely to leave next in the Premier League via SkyBet...

66/1 (to leave or be sacked)

1. 10. Roy Hodgson, Crystal Palace

66/1 (to leave or be sacked)

66/1

2. 9. Marco Silva, Fulham

66/1

50/1

3. 8. Thomas Frank, Brentford

50/1

40/1

4. 7. Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool

40/1 Photo: Clive Brunskill

