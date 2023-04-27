'He feels pain' - Leeds United head coach Javi Gracia admits Max Wober injury frustration
Leeds United are hopeful defender Max Wober will return to the matchday squad away to AFC Bournemouth this weekend but head coach Javi Gracia admits the Austrian was ‘in pain’ after picking up an injury at Fulham last weekend
Speaking after his side’s 1-1 draw with Leicester City on Tuesday night, Gracia was asked about the availability of versatile defender Wober ahead of the Whites’ final five fixtures of the season.
Wober has been an integral part of the defence since joining the club from FC Red Bull Salzburg in January and was conspicuous by his absence in the team’s recent heavy defeats to Crystal Palace and Liverpool.
The 25-year-old returned to the starting line-up away to Fulham last weekend but picked up an injury in the process, Gracia says, which explains his non-involvement on Tuesday night as the Foxes visited Elland Road.
"Not yet, but I think he is important,” Gracia said, regarding an update on the Austrian’s fitness. “In this moment, he feels pain, we’ll see. The doctor has to check [in the] next hours and we’ll see after.”
The head coach expressed his frustration at the incident which caused Wober to pick up his injury at Craven Cottage, bemoaning the fact match officials did not determine the challenge which injured the left-sided defender to be a foul.
"It was coming after one play when the referee decided that it wasn't a foul and not a yellow card,” he added.
Wober’s inclusion this weekend would be a boost to Leeds’ chances against fellow strugglers Bournemouth. Gracia is expected to provide a further update on the Austrian this Friday during his pre-match press conference.