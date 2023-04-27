'He feels pain' - Leeds United head coach Javi Gracia admits Max Wober injury frustration

Speaking after his side’s 1-1 draw with Leicester City on Tuesday night, Gracia was asked about the availability of versatile defender Wober ahead of the Whites’ final five fixtures of the season.

Wober has been an integral part of the defence since joining the club from FC Red Bull Salzburg in January and was conspicuous by his absence in the team’s recent heavy defeats to Crystal Palace and Liverpool.

The 25-year-old returned to the starting line-up away to Fulham last weekend but picked up an injury in the process, Gracia says, which explains his non-involvement on Tuesday night as the Foxes visited Elland Road.

Leeds United's Austrian defender Maximilian Wober (L) vies with Fulham's Dutch defender Kenny Tete (R) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

"Not yet, but I think he is important,” Gracia said, regarding an update on the Austrian’s fitness. “In this moment, he feels pain, we’ll see. The doctor has to check [in the] next hours and we’ll see after.”

The head coach expressed his frustration at the incident which caused Wober to pick up his injury at Craven Cottage, bemoaning the fact match officials did not determine the challenge which injured the left-sided defender to be a foul.

"It was coming after one play when the referee decided that it wasn't a foul and not a yellow card,” he added.

