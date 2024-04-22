Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire expects clubs to follow Leeds United’s example in potentially suing Everton, who could face punishment for a third financial breach.

Everton have already been deducted points on two separate occasions after being found guilty of breaching the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules (PSR). One of those breaches came during the period in which they pipped Leeds to survive in the top-flight, with the West Yorkshire club among several threatening to sue for £300million for loss of earnings.

And now the Toffees are reportedly set for third hearing after the Premier League challenged them over £23.5m of costs allocated to the building of their new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium. Any prospective punishment will not come this season, however, and Maguire believes relegated clubs could follow Leeds, Burnley and others in looking to win back lost earnings.

“I think it’s disappointing that it has been pushed back until the summer,” Maguire told Football Insider. “Yes, it’s an accounting issue, but surely it’s an accounting issue which shouldn’t need that much time to decide over.

“If Everton stay up on goal difference and another side goes down and then Everton are subsequently given a two-point deduction once again, it makes a complete mockery of the Premier League.

“They planned to have all decisions made within the season they are expected to impact. So I think we could be seeing more lawsuits from clubs that have been relegated.“

Everton have already been deducted eight points in total this season, having seen a first 10-point punishment reduced to six on appeal before being docked another two points for a separate breach. Sean Dyche’s side are two places and five points above the relegation places, with Luton Town, Burnley and Sheffield United currently occupying the bottom three.

Nottingham Forest also received a four-point deduction for breaching PSR, while Leicester City face a potential punishment upon their return to the Premier League, following confirmation that they breached the three-year £105m limit on permitted losses. The Foxes announced a loss of £90m last season, taking their total three-year deficit up to more than £200m. All three teams who finished above Leeds in their relegation season are now alleged to have breached financial rules.