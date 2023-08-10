The Whites could be close to cashing in on one of their star players this summer.

Leeds United were able to complete a comeback against Shrewsbury Town on Wednesday evening in the first round of the EFL Cup. After Taylor Perry put the Shrews ahead just before the hour mark, Joe Gelhardt and Pascal Struijk hit back in the second half to clinch the win.

The new season might be underway but there’s still time left on the transfer window for Leeds to oversee some new incomings and outgoings. One of the latest updates focuses on Tyler Adams, who has been heavily linked with an Elland Road exit ever since the Whites were relegated from the Premier League last season.

The midfielder hasn’t played since March after picking up a hamstring injury and, despite signing a five-year deal just last summer, Adams is likely going to be one of the next out the door as he seeks out top flight football. Chelsea are one of the clubs in the running for him and according to journalist Rudy Galetti, the Blues are now in ‘advanced talks’ over a deal.

Adams’ contract has a £20 million release clause, which Mauricio Pochettino’s side are willing to activate, and the club are looking to ‘finalise everything in a couple of days.’ Chelsea’s midfield options are limited at the moment following a recent exodus which saw the likes of Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic all sign for Premier League rivals. N’Golo Kanté also left the club this summer to join Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia, following the expiration of his contract.