Leeds drew 2-2 with Cardiff at the weekend while tonight’s opponents defeated Cheltenham Town 1-0 in the division below.
This evening’s encounter takes place in the Carabao Cup First Round and is scheduled to kick-off at 7:45pm.
Managed by former Premier League player Matt Taylor, the Shropshire side have former Leeds youngster Nohan Kenneh in their ranks, having joined on a season-long loan from Scottish Premiership club Hibernian.
Whites boss Daniel Farke is expected to ring the changes in order to avoid further injuries to key players while Liam Cooper, Patrick Bamford, Tyler Adams and Jack Harrison are among those who will miss out.
Follow all the action here throughout the evening with the YEP’s build-up, team news, live match commentary, goal updates and post-match reaction.
Leeds United 1-1 Shrewsbury Town LIVE
Another Man of the Match contender
FT: Leeds 2-1 Shrewsbury
Into the hat for the Second Round. Leeds are ball No. 24 in the Northern Section draw, scheduled for this evening. Goals from Joe Gelhardt and Pascal Struijk overturned the half-time deficit at Elland Road.
Close one
90+7’ Almost a clincher from Sinisterra. Drameh with some pressure in the corner, ball falls to Sini, skips one way into the box and curls his effort over the bar.
Late, late sub
Run that clock down
SEVEN?
Target practice
89’ Gelhardt finds James in space but the Welshman finds the side-netting from a narrow angle.
Leeds leading, still
87’ Shrewsbury with some late pressure, getting forward and committing bodies into the box. Cross from the left flies over their heads, though.
Great support
Leeds sub
84’ Sinisterra ON; Poveda OFF