Live

Leeds United 2-1 Shrewsbury Town highlights: Whites turn tables on League One outfit but Gnonto absent

Leeds United welcome League One outfit Shrewsbury Town to Elland Road for their second game of the season in the space of three days.
Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 9th Aug 2023, 16:45 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 22:57 BST

Leeds drew 2-2 with Cardiff at the weekend while tonight’s opponents defeated Cheltenham Town 1-0 in the division below.

This evening’s encounter takes place in the Carabao Cup First Round and is scheduled to kick-off at 7:45pm.

Managed by former Premier League player Matt Taylor, the Shropshire side have former Leeds youngster Nohan Kenneh in their ranks, having joined on a season-long loan from Scottish Premiership club Hibernian.

Leeds welcome Shrewsbury to Elland Road in the Carabao Cup this eveningLeeds welcome Shrewsbury to Elland Road in the Carabao Cup this evening
Whites boss Daniel Farke is expected to ring the changes in order to avoid further injuries to key players while Liam Cooper, Patrick Bamford, Tyler Adams and Jack Harrison are among those who will miss out.

Follow all the action here throughout the evening with the YEP’s build-up, team news, live match commentary, goal updates and post-match reaction.

Leeds United 1-1 Shrewsbury Town LIVE

Show new updates
21:59 BST

Another Man of the Match contender

21:44 BST

FT: Leeds 2-1 Shrewsbury

Into the hat for the Second Round. Leeds are ball No. 24 in the Northern Section draw, scheduled for this evening. Goals from Joe Gelhardt and Pascal Struijk overturned the half-time deficit at Elland Road.

21:42 BST

Close one

90+7’ Almost a clincher from Sinisterra. Drameh with some pressure in the corner, ball falls to Sini, skips one way into the box and curls his effort over the bar.

21:40 BST

Late, late sub

21:37 BST

Run that clock down

21:35 BST

SEVEN?

21:34 BST

Target practice

89’ Gelhardt finds James in space but the Welshman finds the side-netting from a narrow angle.

21:32 BST

Leeds leading, still

87’ Shrewsbury with some late pressure, getting forward and committing bodies into the box. Cross from the left flies over their heads, though.

21:29 BST

Great support

21:28 BST

Leeds sub

84’ Sinisterra ON; Poveda OFF

