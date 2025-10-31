The Premier League is home to some of the biggest and best stadiums in Europe and travelling to away games can be quite the experience for visiting fans.

Leeds United fans might not be expecting many points from some of the league’s biggest clubs but they will be hoping to attend some state-of-the-art facilities.

And soon Leeds fans could be expected to have the same sort of top-level architecture at their own ground, with plans to expand Elland Road. Recent reports indicate that councillors will be meeting soon to discuss the proposal to increase the ground to around 53,000, which would see a redevelopment of the John Charles stand and permission for improvements to the Don Revie Stand.

This would see an increase of almost 15,000 seats, which would be massive for a club that prides itself on its passionate home support and making it difficult for away sides to play their game in front of a raucous, packed-out crowd.

Have a look below at where Elland Road currently compares to their Premier League rivals and where an expansion could have them sitting.

Your next Leeds United read: Leeds United predicted XI v Brighton: Midfield change and Okafor decision after miraculous injury update