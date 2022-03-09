Marsch's tenure began with a 1-0 defeat at Leicester City on Saturday lunchtime and Adam Forshaw only made the bench at the King Power Stadium having been forced to miss parts of training during the week.

Forshaw replaced Mateusz Klich as one United's two central midfielders with 20 minutes left but Diego Llorente missed out altogether due to a minor muscle injury, joining Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper and Leo Hjelde on the sidelines

But Patrick Bamford returned to the bench against the Foxes as an unused substitute following his recent injury issues and Marsch has revealed that the Whites no 9 will definitely play against the Foxes - but from the bench.

Leeds were dealt a fresh injury blow in the latter stages of the weekend's clash against Leicester as Tyler Roberts ruptured his hamstring after replacing Jack Harrison as United's third and final change.

Roberts is now facing around three months out.

Marsch provided the latest team news at Wednesday afternoon's press conference and this is how we think Leeds will line up against Steven Gerrard's side.

1. GK - Illan Meslier The Frenchman was more protected by United's new system under Marsch at Leicester and is on course to be the only Whites player to have played every minute of every league and cup game this term.

2. RB - Luke Ayling Ayling played at centre-back at Leicester alongside Pascal Struijk as Stuart Dallas lined up at right back but Ayling has been United's first choice right back for some time and would seem likely to move back there given the options that Marsch has this time.

3. CB - Diego Llorente The Spanish international is back available following a minor muscle injury. There must be a chance of him only returning to the bench but Llorente has always started for Leeds when fit so looks likely to be back in the XI. But if so, who partners him?

4. CB - Pascal Struijk With Liam Cooper still out, Struijk, Ayling, Robin Koch or Charlie Cresswell are Marsch's other options at centre-back in addition to Llorente but Struijk seems the likely call after playing the full match at Leicester although Koch could drop back from midfield into defence.