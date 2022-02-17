Leeds United's predicted line-up for Manchester United clash with one change and key player back

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa was still without four key first team players for last weekend's clash at Everton for which Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford, Liam Cooper and Junior Firpo were all missing in addition to young forward Sam Greenwood.
But Bielsa had said at his pre-match press conference that left back Firpo would return from a hamstring injury the following week.
In Firpo's absence, the versatile Stuart Dallas lined up to the left side of a Whites back three against the Toffees but the Northern Ireland international star was forced off injured in the ninth minute.
Dallas was replaced by hugely promising 18-year-old defender Leo Hjelde who then picked up an injury in second-half stoppage time and was unable to continue.
That left Leeds with over half a team out injured again and Phillips and Cooper are not expected to return from their hamstring injuries until March whilst the picture remains unclear with Bamford due to his foot problem.
Leeds will be looking to bounce back from a hugely disappointing 3-0 defeat at Everton against the Red Devils and this is how we think Bielsa's side will line up.