Leeds United's predicted line-up for Manchester United clash with one change and key player back

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa was still without four key first team players for last weekend's clash at Everton for which Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford, Liam Cooper and Junior Firpo were all missing in addition to young forward Sam Greenwood.

But Bielsa had said at his pre-match press conference that left back Firpo would return from a hamstring injury the following week.

In Firpo's absence, the versatile Stuart Dallas lined up to the left side of a Whites back three against the Toffees but the Northern Ireland international star was forced off injured in the ninth minute.

Dallas was replaced by hugely promising 18-year-old defender Leo Hjelde who then picked up an injury in second-half stoppage time and was unable to continue.

That left Leeds with over half a team out injured again and Phillips and Cooper are not expected to return from their hamstring injuries until March whilst the picture remains unclear with Bamford due to his foot problem.

Leeds will be looking to bounce back from a hugely disappointing 3-0 defeat at Everton against the Red Devils and this is how we think Bielsa's side will line up.

1. GK - Illan Meslier The impressive young Frenchman was beaten three times at Everton but made some smart stops to prevent the Toffees from further adding to their tally. Leeds United's undisputed no 1. Photo Sales

2. RB - Luke Ayling Manchester United played the majority of Tuesday night's clash against Brighton with Cristiano Ronaldo as a lone striker supported by two wingers and Leeds look set to line up with a back four meaning Ayling at right back. Photo Sales

3. CB - Diego Llorente Leeds went with a back three against Everton but if it's a four-man defensive line against the Red Devils then it's surely Llorente plus one other with Cooper still out. Photo Sales

4. CB - Pascal Struijk Llorente, Struijk and Robin Koch are Bielsa's main natural centre back options at present, in addition to Luke Ayling and young Charlie Cresswell, but Koch might be deployed elsewhere and Llorente together with Struijk looks the call. Photo Sales