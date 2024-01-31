4 . CB: Ethan Amdapu

A hard one to call between Ampadu or club captain Liam Cooper alongside Rodon at centre-back. Cooper got 90 minutes in the cup against Plymouth as Ampadu moved back into his natural centre midfield role as Glen Kamara got a rest. Cooper is also the most natural centre-back option. But Farke went with Ampadu and Rodon as his centre-backs for the league win against Norwich in the absence of Struijk which sways the vote in Ampadu's favour, especially given the form of another Whites midfielder. Photo: George Wood