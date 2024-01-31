Boss Daniel Farke made six changes to his side for last weekend’s FA Cup fourth round hosting of Plymouth Argyle which ended in a 1-1 draw, leading to a replay at Home Park next Tuesday night. But focus now shifts back to to club’s promotion bid and a chance to move into the division’s automatic promotion places with victory against the Robins.
Farke had six players out injured for last weekend’s cup clash against Plymouth and provided his team news for Friday night’s clash in Bristol at Wednesday afternoon’s pre-match press conference. Following Farke’s updates, this is the XI that we think will step out against Liam Manning’s mid-table hosts.
1. GK: Illan Meslier
Clear first choice keeper who stayed in nets for the cup clash and the usual case of as you were between the sticks. Photo: George Wood
2. RB: Archie Gray
Gray missed Saturday's cup clash due to the knee injury suffered in the midweek win against Norwich City but the issue was thankfully not serious and Farke revealed at Wednesday's pre-match press conference that Gray was back in training. If he's in the right condition then tough cookie Gray will surely return at right-back in which he is the current first choice. The first change, in for Jamie Shackleton. Photo: George Wood
3. CB: Joe Rodon
The Tottenham loanee has been particularly impressive at the back of late and it's just a question of who partners him with Pascal Struijk still out injured. Started against Plymouth so no change there. Photo: George Wood
4. CB: Ethan Amdapu
A hard one to call between Ampadu or club captain Liam Cooper alongside Rodon at centre-back. Cooper got 90 minutes in the cup against Plymouth as Ampadu moved back into his natural centre midfield role as Glen Kamara got a rest. Cooper is also the most natural centre-back option. But Farke went with Ampadu and Rodon as his centre-backs for the league win against Norwich in the absence of Struijk which sways the vote in Ampadu's favour, especially given the form of another Whites midfielder. Photo: George Wood
5. LB: Junior Firpo
Mr assists of late since his return to the side, with four from his last four starts. Firpo dropped back to the bench for the cup clash against Plymouth as Sam Byram came into the side but Firpo appears just about first choice at present. The second change, in for Byram but another close call. Photo: George Wood
6. CM: Ilia Gruev
A revelation of late, the Bulgarian international very impressive upon being given his chance in the deeper central midfield role, essentially due to Struijk's injury and Ampadu dropping back into defence. Gruev - who played the full match against Plymouth - is thriving and it's hard to see him coming out of the side. Photo: Clive Brunskill