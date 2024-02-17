Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United: Early team news, goal and score updates from Home Park
United are unbeaten in ten across all competitions since the turn of the year and have already faced Plymouth twice in 2024. Leeds' first fixture against the Pilgrims this calendar year was a 1-1 draw in the FA Cup Fourth Round at Elland Road, followed by a 4-1 victory, after extra time, at Home Park.
Daniel Farke and his side return this weekend in the league, a competition they have been imperious in since New Year, maintaining a 100 per cent record, defeating teams such as Cardiff City, Birmingham City, Rotherham United and Swansea City emphatically.
Patrick Bamford will not be present in Devon this afternoon, nor will Sam Byram. The injured pair miss out with calf and hamstring issues, respectively. Otherwise, Farke's group boasts a clean bill of health with Jamie Shackleton returning to the travelling squad after the birth of his child in midweek.
Build-up, analysis, team news, goal and score updates from Home Park here throughout the afternoon. Kick-off is at 12:30pm.