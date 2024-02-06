Mustapha Bundu will be missing for Plymouth Argyle when they face Leeds United in the FA Cup fourth round replay at Home Park

Plymouth Argyle will be without six players for their FA Cup replay with Leeds United tonight but manager Ian Foster is relishing the opportunity to pit his side against one of the Championship's big-hitters.

Argyle will be without January signings, Leeds loanee Darko Gyabi, Alfie Devine, Lino Sousa and former Leeds midfielder Adam Forshaw and two injured players have been added to the 'unavailable' list with Mustapha Bundu and Jordan Houghton both ruled out.

Gyabi, of course, can't play against his parent club while Devine and Forshaw both played in earlier rounds of the competition. Sousa was signed after the original tie meaning he is unable to be selected.

Foster is unfazed by having to rejig his line-up and insists the squad is versatile enough to be able to cope with changes.

"I think the beauty of this group of players - the players I have inherited and some that have come in - is they have got the ability to dual role," he said. "Joe [Edwards] is one of those players and, trust me, for a head coach those players are worth their weight in gold. If we have to use Joe in different positions then we will do so. We have got plenty of players who are capable of doing that, which is brilliant for us with a small squad."

Foster added: "We don't worry about [being short on numbers]. We can field a competitive team and the ones who are coming in have been chomping at the bit anyway."

While the expectation will be on in-form Leeds to go at their opponents, Foster believes his side can cause Daniel Farke's men problems of their own and they won't be overawed by the task.

"They are a fabulous football team, you only have to see the record they have got this season, both at home and on the road, so we know it's going to be a tough ask, but we will have a plan," Foster told Plymouth Live.

"It's important for us we implement our style and our way of playing on Leeds. We know there will be times in the game where we are going to find it quite difficult but hopefully we can give Leeds one or two difficult moments as we did at Elland Road."