The replay was a less-than-ideal outcome from the original tie at Elland Road and given the level of control Daniel Farke’s men were enjoying in the first half, it was a less-than-expected outcome. But the other end of the country is where they find themselves on Tuesday night, with the reward of a trip to either Chelsea or Aston Villa awaiting in the fifth round.

Playing on Friday night of last week plays in Leeds’ favour and means the turnaround is not as hectic as it could have been, so Farke might not feel too pressured to make wholesale changes. He will have to stick with players in a number of positions, because there aren’t too many options there. Right-back is one such position. Archie Gray returned from a one-game injury absence to start and shine at Bristol City, but Junior Firpo is the likelier of the full-backs to be rested and so Sam Byram will probably have to come in at left-back. Connor Roberts was not registered for Leeds for the official tie, he was still a Burnley player, so he is not eligible for this one.

Elsewhere in the side Farke is faced with a dilemma when it comes to who to play and who to rest. Ethan Ampadu has played every regulation minute of every game thus far since signing in the summer, yet Glen Kamara was the man rested by Farke for the first game against Plymouth Argyle. There are players in need of minutes for form reasons – like Joel Piroe – and those who need to keep their eye in when it comes to fitness – like Liam Cooper. And does the manager give Willy Gnonto another go to try and breathe further life into the winger after his goalscoring heroics at Ashton Gate? Here’s the YEP prediction.

1 . Illan Meslier The Frenchman came in for special praise from his manager Daniel Farke at Bristol City on Friday night, for keeping his focus in order to make an important second half save. He's had so little to do in recent weeks that a rest just isn't needed.

2 . Archie Gray Gray has had ample time to recover from Friday night's impressive display that you could easily see him starting again. Shackleton's illness and Roberts' ineligiblity make that even more likely.

3 . Sam Byram The form of Junior Firpo, particularly going forward, has allowed Byram to be eased back into action by Farke but the FA Cup game is a chance to start upping the full-back's minutes again.

4 . Joe Rodon There's an argument to play Charlie Cresswell, now that the air has been cleared with his manager, but you could see Farke sticking with Rodon given his form and reliability this season.

5 . Liam Cooper With Pascal Struijk still out, Farke may well turn to his captain again at centre-half in order to give someone else a rest, like he did for the original tie at Elland Road. Keeping Cooper's fitness levels up would make sense.