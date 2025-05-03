Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United visit Plymouth Argyle on the final day of the 2024/25 Championship season with the league title still within reach.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds can be crowned champions this afternoon with victory over relegation-bound Plymouth at Home Park.

The Whites know a win guarantees them top spot ahead of Burnley who are joint on 97 points but have an inferior goal difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts | Uyare & Tharavadu

With promotion already secured, there was a party atmosphere on the south coast on Friday evening as Leeds fans from all over the country congregated to celebrate the team’s achievement.

Those fortunate enough to be in the away end at Home Park this afternoon will be keen to see United lift the Championship trophy having missed out on witnessing 2020’s celebration due to Coronavirus restrictions.