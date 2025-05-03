Live

Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United: Team news, goal and score updates in Championship title decider

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue

Leeds United journalist

Published 3rd May 2025, 09:17 BST
Updated 3rd May 2025, 11:32 BST
Leeds United visit Plymouth Argyle on the final day of the 2024/25 Championship season with the league title still within reach.

Leeds can be crowned champions this afternoon with victory over relegation-bound Plymouth at Home Park.

The Whites know a win guarantees them top spot ahead of Burnley who are joint on 97 points but have an inferior goal difference.

With promotion already secured, there was a party atmosphere on the south coast on Friday evening as Leeds fans from all over the country congregated to celebrate the team’s achievement.

Those fortunate enough to be in the away end at Home Park this afternoon will be keen to see United lift the Championship trophy having missed out on witnessing 2020’s celebration due to Coronavirus restrictions.

Team news, analysis, key match updates and reaction here throughout the day. Kick-off is at 12:30pm.

Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United LIVE

12:08 BST

Loanee

11:53 BST

Admire the optimism

11:34 BST

Champions?

Getty Images
Getty Images
11:32 BST

Plymouth team news

11:31 BST

Leeds United team news

XI: Darlow, Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu (c), Byram, Gruev, Tanaka, Solomon, Gnonto, Aaronson, Piroe

Subs: Meslier, Wober, Schmidt, Guilavogui, Rothwell, Ramazani, Joseph, Bamford, Gray

11:27 BST

Absentees

Pascal Struijk, Dan James and Junior Firpo are here but not among the squad.

11:21 BST

Team news shortly

Sam Byram likely to be in the starting XI this afternoon as Junior Firpo isn’t with the squad.

Dan James also absent.

11:15 BST

Leeds players arrive at Home Park

09:32 BST

Elland Road expansion latest

Work to begin as early as September. Details below.

09:31 BST

Leeds in town

09:28 BST

Here, there and everywhere

09:28 BST

It began last night

Great scenes in Plymouth yesterday evening. Even Eddie joined in.

09:27 BST

Welcome to Plymouth

Good morning, we’re on the south coast for matchday 46 of 46.

Leeds are up but could be going up as champions in only a matter of hours. We’ll have it all covered throughout the day.

