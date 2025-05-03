Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United: Team news, goal and score updates in Championship title decider
Leeds can be crowned champions this afternoon with victory over relegation-bound Plymouth at Home Park.
The Whites know a win guarantees them top spot ahead of Burnley who are joint on 97 points but have an inferior goal difference.
With promotion already secured, there was a party atmosphere on the south coast on Friday evening as Leeds fans from all over the country congregated to celebrate the team’s achievement.
Those fortunate enough to be in the away end at Home Park this afternoon will be keen to see United lift the Championship trophy having missed out on witnessing 2020’s celebration due to Coronavirus restrictions.
Team news, analysis, key match updates and reaction here throughout the day. Kick-off is at 12:30pm.
Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United LIVE
Loanee
Admire the optimism
Champions?
Plymouth team news
Leeds United team news
XI: Darlow, Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu (c), Byram, Gruev, Tanaka, Solomon, Gnonto, Aaronson, Piroe
Subs: Meslier, Wober, Schmidt, Guilavogui, Rothwell, Ramazani, Joseph, Bamford, Gray
Absentees
Pascal Struijk, Dan James and Junior Firpo are here but not among the squad.
Team news shortly
Sam Byram likely to be in the starting XI this afternoon as Junior Firpo isn’t with the squad.
Dan James also absent.
Leeds players arrive at Home Park
Elland Road expansion latest
Work to begin as early as September. Details below.
Leeds in town
Here, there and everywhere
It began last night
Great scenes in Plymouth yesterday evening. Even Eddie joined in.
Welcome to Plymouth
Good morning, we’re on the south coast for matchday 46 of 46.
Leeds are up but could be going up as champions in only a matter of hours. We’ll have it all covered throughout the day.
