Leeds United’s promotion parade will take place on Bank Holiday Monday.

Leeds United supporters are being urged not to engage in behaviours that could endanger themselves or other spectators at Bank Holiday Monday’s promotion parade.

The parade will take place through Leeds city centre at 1pm on Monday, May 5, with thousands of fans expected to line the planned route.

Leeds City Council has urged supporters not to engage in behaviours that may put themselves or others at risk, such as ‘climbing buildings, lampposts or bus shelters’.

In a statement released by the council, fans are reminded there is no single focal point for the parade which will loop around the city centre for approximately 90 minutes.

Supporters are urged to use public transport where possible and to plan ahead for extensive road closures throughout the city centre, beginning from 8am on Monday.

“The parade is due to start at 1pm, with [Daniel] Farke and the players heading, under police escort, towards City Square from Wellington Street.

“They will then move slowly through City Square and along Boar Lane, New Market Street and Vicar Lane before turning left and travelling down the full length of the Headrow”, a Leeds City Council statement reads.

The following roads will be fully or partially closed between 8am and 5pm on the day of the parade: Albion Street, Bishopgate Street, Briggate, Call Lane, Calverley Street, East Parade, Eastgate, The Headrow, Infirmary Street, King Edward Street, Lands Lane, Lower Briggate, Mill Hill, New Briggate, Oxford Place, Park Row, Vicar Lane, Westgate and Wellington Street.

Park and ride services will be available from Temple Green and Stourton between 10am and 1pm with return services from 2:30pm to 5:30pm.

“The closures will inevitably disrupt some people’s normal routines and we thank all those affected for their patience and understanding on this hugely important day for the city,” Leeds City Council leader James Lewis said in a statement.

“We would also encourage anyone coming into the city centre on Monday to plan their journey carefully and to consider, where possible, using public transport.

“Please remember that, as there is no single focal point for the event, fans can expect the same exciting experience wherever they position themselves.

“By lining as much of the route as possible, supporters will create a city centre-wide carnival atmosphere and give Daniel Farke and his players the reception they deserve.”

Leeds also plan to stream the parade on the club’s LUTV channel for those who cannot make the occasion in person.