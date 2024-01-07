Peterborough United vs Leeds United live: Early team news, goal and score updates in FA Cup
Leeds United and Daniel Farke visit Peterborough United in the FA Cup Third Round this weekend.
The Whites' recent record in this competition has not made for pleasant reading, particularly against lower league opponents. This afternoon's opposition are third in the League One table, one division below the Elland Road club, and will be keen to defeat Farke's men to progress to the next round.
Led by Darren Ferguson, son of former Manchester United boss Sir Alex, 'Posh' are unbeaten in their last ten outings across all competitions, while their most recent defeat in the league came in early November, proving today's contest will be no Sunday afternoon walk-in-the-park.
Farke is expected to make changes to his starting XI, although third-choice goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson will remain in the starting line-up as Illan Meslier serves the final match of a three-game suspension picked up on Boxing Day and Karl Darlow begins a seven-week lay-off with a dislocated thumb.
Kick-off at London Road is at 2pm. Build-up, team news, goal and score updates here throughout the day.
Peterborough United vs Leeds United LIVE
Last five H2H
March 2013: Leeds United 1-1 Peterborough United
August 2012: Peterborough United 1-2 Leeds United
April 2012: Leeds United 4-1 Peterborough United
October 2011: Peterborough United 2-3 Leeds United
January 2009: Leeds United 3-1 Peterborough United
Five unbeaten, let's keep it that way.
Not so very super duper
Liam Cooper is also a doubt this afternoon, according to Farke. He had a 'muscle reaction' following the win over Birmingham.
Back in training
Jamie Shackleton and Luke Ayling, meanwhile, have trained this week. A possibility both will feature this afternoon.
Early team news
Recap what Daniel Farke had to say on Leeds' injuries and fitness concerns ahead of the game.
Sam [Byram] will definitely miss this game. He's got a little strain in his hamstring. Not too bad. I have hopes that he's available for the next league game away at Cardiff but he will definitely miss this game. The same for Pascal Struijk, this little injury seems to be a bit worse than we expected. He will definitely miss this FA Cup game and there's also a little doubt if he is really back also for the Cardiff game, we have to see this. Joffy Gelhardt is out with a little glute strain. I expect him to be back in training at some point next week but he will also definitely miss this game. Yes and with Karl Darlow we've got meanwhile the assessment the concrete diagnosis, so he will be out with this finger injury for about seven weeks. That's at least what the doctors say at this moment. We hope obviously and he's also like a fighter that he comes back perhaps even a bit earlier but at the moment we expect him to be out of team training for the next seven weeks.
Third Rounds over the years
2023: Cardiff City 2-2 Leeds United (Leeds win replay 5-2)
2022: West Ham United 2-0 Leeds United
2021: Crawley Town 3-0 Leeds United
2020: Arsenal 1-0 Leeds United
2019: QPR 2-1 Leeds United
2018: Newport County 2-1 Leeds United
2017: Cambridge United 1-2 Leeds United
Welcome to London Road
Good morning, Leeds in the FA Cup - a phrase that is enough to strike fear into even the most optimistic Leeds United supporter.
Daniel Farke is keen to avoid any Crawley-type scenarios this afternoon. Kick-off in Cambridgeshire at 2 o'clock. Don't go anywhere.