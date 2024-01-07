Sam [Byram] will definitely miss this game. He's got a little strain in his hamstring. Not too bad. I have hopes that he's available for the next league game away at Cardiff but he will definitely miss this game. The same for Pascal Struijk, this little injury seems to be a bit worse than we expected. He will definitely miss this FA Cup game and there's also a little doubt if he is really back also for the Cardiff game, we have to see this. Joffy Gelhardt is out with a little glute strain. I expect him to be back in training at some point next week but he will also definitely miss this game. Yes and with Karl Darlow we've got meanwhile the assessment the concrete diagnosis, so he will be out with this finger injury for about seven weeks. That's at least what the doctors say at this moment. We hope obviously and he's also like a fighter that he comes back perhaps even a bit earlier but at the moment we expect him to be out of team training for the next seven weeks.