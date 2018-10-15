'Penalised for some passion' Leeds United fans react as Pontus Jansson is charged by the FA for 'robbery' comments

Pontus Jansson has been charged by the FA after accusing referee Jeremy Simpson of "robbery" in front of the Sky Sports cameras - and Leeds fans have reacted in their thousands to the news.

The 27-year-old, who spoke soon after rescuing a point for the Whites against Brentford on October 6, vented his frustration at Simpson for the decision to award the Bees a penalty in which Neal Maupay dispatched in the 62nd minute.

Jansson had told Sky Sports the result “feels s**t” before refusing to lower his tone: “I don't care. This was a robbery from the referee so it feels bad. Do you think I should be happy? No chance.”

In truth, many of the Elland Road-faithful feel aggrieved following the news of Jansson's charge - pointing towards the FA's decision not to take action against Brentford midfielder Sergi Canos, who was pictured aiming his head towards Ezgjan Alioski.

However, it is only Jansson who receives retrospective action after an FA statement says the Sweden international "brought the game into disrepute".

Here's how some of the Leeds United fan reaction:

@Sophs_C: Does it even surprise anybody?

@AndrewHarvey_: What a joke, should just refuse to do any pre or post match interviews in future !

@ramzirz18: perhaps Sky ought to think twice about hauling players in front of cameras before they’ve even left the pitch

@Paw1966Pw: Not surprised at all.

@Rino_1990: Did the FA release a statement explaining why Canos wasn’t charged at all? Would love to hear there view on his head butt!

@tonypdickinson: Is it worth appealing or is that likely to make things worse?

@themacraecase: Football Authorities force players to give TV interviews straight after a game when the adrenaline is pumping, then fine then for having pumping adrenaline on TV.

@Wilko369: Beggars belief..

@energysaveruk: Pretty sad. Penalised for some passion. A lot of football is so sterile. The result did feel S**t but great battling display in spite of the ref - my opinion only.

@MattAshtonDJ: the only kind of penalty we'll be getting at the minute.