Leeds United loan watch: Jay-Roy Grot features for national team while Lewis Coyle plays key part in Fleetwood Town's win versus Shrewsbury

Leeds United have a number of loanees away from the club this season - but how are they getting on for their loan clubs? We take a look back at the weekend action for the Whites elsewhere.

Lewie Coyle - Fleetwood Town

The right-back played a full 90 minutes for Joey Barton's men, who earned only their second win in seven games following a 2-1 win at home to Shrewsbury Town. Fleetwood are now three points off the playoffs.

Jay-Roy Grot - VVV-Venlo

Grot stepped away from club action to feature for Netherlands' U23s against Germany U23s. He played a full 90 minutes as the two countries shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Tyler Denton - Peterborough United

The left-back failed to get off the bench as Peterborough United maintained their automatic League One promotion push with a 2-0 win at Scunthorpe United. Denton is still yet to make an appearance for the Posh in the league with his loan spell dominated by U23s appearances.

Malik Wilks - Doncaster Rovers

The 19-year-old featured in the final 20 minutes to help Grant McCann's side see out a tense 3-2 win at Rochdale. The result meant Rovers bounced back from two consecutive League One defeats to move up to fourth in the table.

Hadi Sacko - Las Palmas

For the sixth time this season, the winger failed to make it into Las Palmas' match day 16 in a 3-0 defeat to Almeria. Sacko is yet to start a game for the Spanish side.

Harrison Male - Tadcaster Albion

The 17-year-old goalkeeper wasn't involved in Albion's match day squad as Droylsden scored in the 86th minute to force a FA Trophy replay with Tancaster on Tuesday night.

Alex Machuca - Burgos

The 20-year-old played just under 70 minutes before being substituted, seven minutes before Deportivo Fabril netted the only goal of the game during the pair's Segunda Division B fixture.

Liam Kitching - Harrogate Town

The 18-year-old centre-back featured for the full 90 minutes on Saturday and oversaw dramatic circumstances as Harrogate scored in injury time to rescue a point against Dover Athletic in the National League.

Oriol Rey - UB Conquense

The 20-year-old came off the bench in the 71st minute during UB Conquense's 3-2 defeat at Villarreal B in Segunda Division B.

Not in action due to the international break:

Pawel Cibicki - Molde

Yosuke Ideguchi - SpVgg Greuther Furth

Laurens De Bock - KV Oostende

Caleb Ekuban - Trabzonspor

Vurnon Anita - Willem II

Paudie O'Connor - Blackpool

Adrian Balboa - Badalona

Ouasim Bouy - PEC Zwolle