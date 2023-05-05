Leeds United are now preparing for a tricky clash with Premier League title hopefuls Manchester City as they continue to battle the drop.

The Whites are just goal difference above the dotted line heading into their final four games, and Sam Allardyce has now been tasked with guiding them to safety. Allardyce and Leeds have their work cut out, with a tricky four-game run-in, starting with the City clash, which is likely to be the toughest of them all.

As Allardyce searches for a way to stop Pep Guardiola’s winning machine, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Merson’s prediction

Paul Merson does not fancy Leeds’ chances against City this weekend.

“It does become a harder game now that Sam Allardyce is in charge, but it still won’t make much of a difference,” he told SportsKeeda. “Leeds will be kicking themselves for not making this decision before Bournemouth, as that could make all the difference at the end of the season. I just don’t see anything but a Manchester City win, it just remains to be seen how many they win by.

“Erling Haaland’s record-breaking season has definitely been one for the history books, but I still feel Lionel Messi will get his hands on the 2023 Ballon d’Or. Despite the Norwegian’s heroics in front of goal, Messi just needs to put his boots on for the rest of the season and he’ll get his hands on the award for the eighth time in his career as he won the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“If Manchester City win the treble, it might become a bit interesting, but my personal opinion is that Messi has already won it after captaining Argentina to World Cup glory at the end of last year. If Haaland wins the treble and still misses out on the Ballon d’Or, he’ll be incredibly unlucky, that much I will say.

“Prediction: Manchester City 3-0 Leeds United”

Haaland claim

Chris Sutton has suggested Erling Haaland could be rested against Leeds this weekend.

“My sources in North Norfolk say there is a strong possibility of Haaland being rested against Leeds with Madrid in mind… just trying to help the FPL (Fantasy Premier League) community,” Sutton tweeted.