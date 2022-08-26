Paul Merson and Patrice Evra agree in Brighton v Leeds United score prediction
Pundits Paul Merson and Patrice Evra have cast their predictions for Leeds United’s Premier League clash against Brighton and Hove Albion.
This season has thrown up some pretty unpredictable results so far, but of this weekend’s fixtures, the Whites’ visit to the American Community Express Stadium is probably among the toughest to call.
Tied on seven points after three games, both teams have made a stunning start to their Premier League campaign and are yet to lose a match.
Most Popular
-
1
Major difference in Cody Drameh's Leeds United situation amid Championship loan interest
-
2
Leeds United midfielder eyed by Champions League club and Whites ‘willing’ to let attacker leave
-
3
Leeds United ‘told asking price’ for star forward as ‘decision made’ over Tottenham transfer interest
-
4
Jesse Marsch doubles down on Bielsa claim he was criticised for early in Leeds United tenure
-
5
Paul Merson and Patrice Evra agree in Brighton v Leeds United score prediction
The Leeds players will be bouncing after pulling off an incredible 3-0 win over Chelsea last weekend - but the side have a dreadful recent record against the Seagulls, having not scored away at Brighton on any of their last six visits.
Two pundits have forecast that Graham Potter’s side will come out on top with a 2-1 win.
Former Arsenal attacker Merson believes that if Brighton can take their chances, they’ll claim all three points.
“This should be a good Premier League game,” Merson writes for Sportskeeda.
"These are two teams that are full of confidence, and they've been getting good results so far. Leeds got a great result against Chelsea and are in excellent form at the moment.
“Brighton should have beaten Newcastle, and they got a good result against West Ham. If they've got their shooting boots on and take their chances, they should be able to win this game.”
Meanwhile, ex-Manchester United man Evra believes United’s dazzling win over Chelsea could go against them at the Amex.
"Brighton are on fire and I have to congratulate them and Danny Welbeck for the work they are doing,” Evra writes in the Metro.
"Leeds will be flying high, but they could still be celebrating their result against Chelsea and Brighton will be going for the win.”