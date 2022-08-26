Paul Merson and Patrice Evra agree in Brighton v Leeds United score prediction

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This season has thrown up some pretty unpredictable results so far, but of this weekend’s fixtures, the Whites’ visit to the American Community Express Stadium is probably among the toughest to call.

Tied on seven points after three games, both teams have made a stunning start to their Premier League campaign and are yet to lose a match.

The Leeds players will be bouncing after pulling off an incredible 3-0 win over Chelsea last weekend - but the side have a dreadful recent record against the Seagulls, having not scored away at Brighton on any of their last six visits.

Two pundits have forecast that Graham Potter’s side will come out on top with a 2-1 win.

Former Arsenal attacker Merson believes that if Brighton can take their chances, they’ll claim all three points.

“This should be a good Premier League game,” Merson writes for Sportskeeda.

Patrice Evra

"These are two teams that are full of confidence, and they've been getting good results so far. Leeds got a great result against Chelsea and are in excellent form at the moment.

“Brighton should have beaten Newcastle, and they got a good result against West Ham. If they've got their shooting boots on and take their chances, they should be able to win this game.”

Meanwhile, ex-Manchester United man Evra believes United’s dazzling win over Chelsea could go against them at the Amex.

"Brighton are on fire and I have to congratulate them and Danny Welbeck for the work they are doing,” Evra writes in the Metro.

Rasmus Kristensen of Leeds United celebrates after the Premier League match between Leeds United and Chelsea FC at Elland Road on August 21, 2022 in Leeds, England.

"Leeds will be flying high, but they could still be celebrating their result against Chelsea and Brighton will be going for the win.”