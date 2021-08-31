Patrick Bamford's verdict on what Dan James will bring to Leeds United

Wales' midfielder Daniel James has signed for Leeds United.

Patrick Bamford says Leeds United have added more than just 'extreme pace' with new signing Dan James from Manchester United.

Speaking from the England camp having joined the Three Lions senior squad for the first time today, Bamford welcomed the arrival at Elland Road of another creative attacker.

Leeds' leading goalscorer for the past two seasons hopes to be getting on the end of deliveries from the Whites' new boy, who will slot into an exciting Whites frontline.

"I think it would be easy to say he [Dan James] brings extreme pace but we have played against him a few times in the Premier League and you can see he has quality as well," Bamford told the YEP.

"I am sure he has a lot to offer and hopefully he can provide a fair few assists."

It was the return to Old Trafford of Ronaldo that helped facilitate James' £25m move to Elland Road, a move he almost made as a Swansea player in January 2019.

Then, the deal broke down at the last minute, but today it reached a conclusion as the Welsh international penned a five-year contract with Leeds.

He joins Junior Firpo, a full-back signed from Barcelona, and Jack Harrison, whose loan from Manchester City became a permanent deal, in Leeds' major transfer business.

Bamford believes the summer transfer window, including Ronaldo's move from Juventus to the club James just left, has added even more intrigue to the English top flight.

"I think some of the transfers in the Premier League this year have made the league even better than it was," he said.