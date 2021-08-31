Daniel James signs for Leeds United: Welsh star completes £25m transfer from Manchester United

Daniel James has finally completed his move to Leeds United.

James has signed a five-year contract at Elland Road having completed his medical earlier today.

The Welsh international winger, 23, came within a whisker of joining the Whites on the final day of the January 2019 transfer window, a move from Swansea getting as far as promotional photos at Elland Road before the Welsh club stopped answering the phone and the deadline passed.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel James has finally completed his move to Leeds United.

Six months later the Swans academy graduate did get a move, but to Manchester United for around £15m, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first signing. James signed a five-year deal with the Red Devils on a day of mixed emotions, given the passing of his father Kevan a month previously.

"This is one of the best days of my life," he said at the time.

"This is an incredibly proud moment for me and my family. However, it is tinged with sadness that my father isn't able to share this experience with us."

Daniel James has started two out of Manchester United's first three games this season.

He went on to make 74 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring nine goals and making nine others, before the return to Old Trafford of Ronaldo effectively ended James' time there.

Marcelo Bielsa has remained an admirer of the youngster and Leeds stated from the opening of the summer that a winger was something they might look to add, in the right circumstances, towards the end of the window.

Although other wing targets, like Noa Lang, were discussed, it was James Bielsa continued to fixate on and when he became available, Leeds made their move.

"I have to say a huge thank you to my team firstly – the football department have been monitoring Daniel for a number of years and every member of my team has worked hard to get this deal over the line," Whites sporting director Victor Orta said.

"It is no secret that Daniel is a player we have been keen to acquire for a number of years and today we achieved our goal.