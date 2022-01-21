Patrick Bamford suffers fresh injury blow, Leeds United set to fight Liverpool for young Championship ace - key headlines
On Saturday, Leeds United will host Newcastle United at Elland Road for their 21st Premier League contest of the season - here are Friday's key headlines.
Patrick Bamford suffers fresh injury blow
Bamford will not be available for Leeds' Premier League game against Newcastle tomorrow, Marcelo Bielsa revealed in his pre-match press-conference yesterday.
The Whites number 9 has endured a frustrating season since coming off during the reverse fixture at St James' Park back in September with what was initially thought to be a straightforward ankle injury.
The issue kept him side-lined until December, when he came off the bench at Elland Road to score a vital injury-time equaliser against Brentford before hurting his hamstring in the celebration.
Bamford was nearing fitness ahead of United's double-header against West Ham this month, but Leeds took a cautious approach and rested him.
Now, the striker's muscular problems have been resolved, but a new issue with the bottom of his foot counts him out of this weekend's game.
Marcelo Bielsa heaps praise on Archie Gray
Marcelo Bielsa claims that 15-year-old Archie Gray is well on his way to becoming an elite player after naming him in two of his Premier League squads.
Gray was an unused sub during Leeds' 4-1 defeat to Arsenal in December, and watched again from the sidelines as the Whites claimed a huge 3-2 win over West Ham on Sunday.
In his pre-Newcastle press conference, Bielsa explained that circumstance had forced him to advance Gray's development prematurely, but sang the teenager's praises.
"He is a player that is full of virtues," said the Argentine.
"In spite of being so young, he can compete.
"But clearly his process has been altered to get to be an elite player.
"He has the resources to achieve it, he will achieve it."
Leeds prepare to battle for Fabio Carvalho's signature
The Whites are interested in Fulham attacker Fabio Carvalho, according to the Sun.
After working his way through the youth ranks at Craven Cottage, the 19-year-old has become a regular starter under Marco Silva this season.
Carvalho, who has been capped for England at every age group since his international debut aged 14, has scored seven goals for the West London club so far this term.
His performances have caught the eye of several clubs, with West Ham and Liverpool joining Leeds in pursuit of the youngster.
