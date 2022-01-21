The youngster, whose great uncle Eddie, grandfather Frank and father Andy form Elland Road’s Gray dynasty, was among Bielsa’s substitutes for the games against Arsenal and West Ham United.

But according to the Whites head coach that was not an ideal situation. Leeds have suffered extensively with injuries this season, missing several senior players at once. The latest spate has robbed Bielsa of Kalvin Phillips, Jamie Shackleton, Liam Cooper, Patrick Bamford, Adam Forshaw, Sam Greenwood and Junior Firpo ahead of a crucial game against relegation-threatened Newcastle United.

Against that backdrop, Gray has found himself part of the first team group with his 16th birthday still almost two months away.

“What has happened to him has been premature,” said Bielsa.

“I don’t think it’s good for a player of his age to occupy the space that he has, and have these opportunities. If I could have avoided it, I would have done it. The players, we have to put them in positions where they can assume the problems or possibilities that arise, and obviously Gray is not prepared to compete in the Premier League. “

Whilst Gray should not have had to take a place on the bench, his place was earned by merit, in the circumstances. The midfielder has impressed having been promoted to Mark Jackson’s Under 23s, making eight appearances in Premier League 2 action and holding his own against vastly experienced operators like Lewis Baker. He was the best option for that spot on the team sheet.

“The reality took him to be there deservedly,” said Bielsa.

“Every time I form a group for the squad, I always pick the best of those available.”

1. Toon plot Leno raid Newcastle United are interested in signing Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno on loan this month. (90min) (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images) Photo Sales

2. Carvalho in demand Leeds United are ready to battle Liverpool and West Ham for Fulham teenager Fabio Carvalho. The youngster could cost around £5 million. (The Sun) (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images) Photo Sales

3. Spurs want Eriksen reunion Tottenham and Newcastle United have reportedly emerged as potential suitors for Christian Eriksen. (Fichajes) (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images) Photo Sales

4. Benteke doesn’t want Burnley switch Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke would rather wait for an offer from another club than join Burnley this month. (Dean Jones) (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) Photo Sales