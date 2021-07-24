Struijk took to his Instagram story to share footage of himself taking penalties against Meslier in goal.

The defender showed finishing more befitting of a striker as one spot kick was blasted into the top left corner before another was sent into the top right.

Meslier then looked to have got his own back when parrying a third penalty that was destined for the top right corner on to the crossbar.

But as Meslier began to celebrate the ball somehow trickled across the bar before bouncing to the ground and then spun into the bottom left corner of the net despite Meslier's attempts to scramble it clear.

Struijk then wheeled away to celebrate with his team mates to shouts of 'Pascal! and if Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa needs another spot kick taker, he knows where to turn!

CLINICAL: Pascal Struijk with his spot kicks in a Leeds United training video shared by the defender. Photo by Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images.

