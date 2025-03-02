Pascal Struijk refutes Sheffield United suggestion despite Leeds United admission with unfortunate declaration
Whites star Pascal Struijk has refuted a Sheffield United suggestion despite a Leeds United admission on Saturday’s 1-1 draw at home to West Brom.
Leeds went into their weekend hosting of the Baggies on the back of Monday night’s superb comeback 3-1 success at the second-placed Blades which itself followed another 2-1 win against another key promotion rival in Sunderland.
Daniel Farke’s table-topping Whites were seeking a sixth-straight league win yet had to settle for a 1-1 draw as a header from West Brom’s Darnell Furlong cancelled out Junior Firpo’s headed opener.
Saturday’s contest arrived less than five days after the elation of Monday night’s win at Bramall Lane yet Struijk does not believe the emotions involved had any impact in his team’s display against the Baggies.
The defender admitted that some of his players might have been tired towards the closing stages but declared that Leeds were ultimately just unfortunate not to bag a second goal.
Speaking post match to LUTV, Struijk was pressed on whether the emotions of Monday night had any impact in the display against the Baggies.
Struik declared: "No, I wouldn't think so. I felt like the last two games have been quite emotional and we gave a lot so maybe some of the boys were a little bit tired today at the end.
"But still, we managed to push until the 90th minute, create chances. It's just unfortunate that we didn't put it in the back of the net."
