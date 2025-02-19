Leeds United full-back Junior Firpo has switched agencies and will now be represented by leading Spanish group TeamYouFirst.

The 28-year-old defender shared his career update, in conjunction with YouFirst's signing announcement, on his social media pages confirming the switch from organisation Sports&Life.

Firpo has four months left on his Elland Road contract and as things stand will leave Leeds at the end of the current Championship campaign, if the offer of an extension is not made by the club.

Manager Daniel Farke has recently stated now is not the time to discuss a renewal due to Leeds' present task of working towards promotion. He has vowed that conversations will take place with those out of contract, including Sam Byram and Josuha Guilavogui, before their expiry dates at the end of June.

“It’s a bit complicated because the financial resources differ a bit,” Farke explained earlier this month. “For example, if you extend the contract of a very expensive player who is normally too expensive for the Championship, sometimes you have to wait a little bit. [With] the finances, you have to be a bit more careful in terms of planning.

“Or, the other way round, [you have to wait] if you really can afford to be there as a Premier League signing. You have to wait until the money of the Premier League is guaranteed.

“You have to be a bit more careful in terms of planning because we want to be sustainable. We can’t do crazy things and risk the long-term future of the club."

It is possible Leeds have held off on negotiations whilst Firpo's change of agency has been in the works, however, reports in Spain have linked the Dominican Republic with a return to LaLiga.

Spanish outlets Sport and Estadio Deportivo have suggested Firpo could return to Sevilla-based Real Betis, where he came through as a youngster, and ex-Leeds duo Marc Roca and Diego Llorente currently play.

Firpo and his young family appear settled in Yorkshire having spent the past four years at Leeds. He has previously spoken about his future in an exclusive interview with the YEP.

“Football is like that. One day you are here, another day you are there. But this is the topic that I’ve been discussing with myself since we got relegated,” the 28-year-old said. “Obviously, I could have done the same [as others who left], I could have gone away.

“I have my options, I think everyone knows, it’s not a thing that I can hide. I had my options and I could go away, but as you say, my family is settled here. We are doing really good at the moment, but we don’t know what the future will say for me.”