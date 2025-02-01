Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United's Elland Road clash with Cardiff City kicks off a tough month and games in which players will have to 'show up' according to a senior star.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Junior Firpo is back fighting for his place in Daniel Farke's squad as the season turns towards the promotion run-in. Having been ever-present for the first 11 games of the campaign the left-back ran into suspension trouble and then an injury that hampered his rhythm. Sam Byram has since made the position his own and handled the intense workload well enough to keep a fit-again Firpo out of the side.

After a 2024 that brought more regular football than the previous few years, Firpo wants to get back into the swing of things but admits it's no easy task.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was pretty happy with the achievement of being able to play consistently during the full year, plus travelling a lot of long distances to play for my country, playing in different conditions and a lot of things that I did over 2024," he told the club's matchday programme.

"So this was just a little injury at the wrong time because in the Christmas period, we play a lot of games, you know. Obviously, as a player, you like to play every game - but it wasn't possible. So I think my body just needed the break. So I'm feeling good now and just trying to find my way back to the team. Obviously, the team is doing really, really good and there is competition in every position and it's difficult to get into. No one walks into the starting XI as easy as that.”

Farke's team news will be confirmed at 2pm on Saturday but whoever gets the nod for the starting line-up will know that nothing is guaranteed for the rest of the month. Games against Sunderland and Sheffield United will present opportunities for the Whites to pull ahead in the title race and Firpo recognises how pivotal this month could be.

"I think February is a tough month for us," he said. "We have some really important games coming up. When the pressure comes, it's where we as players have to show up. It's really good that we have everyone available, more or less, and that there is competition in every position so no one can relax, no one can fall asleep, and people are ready to do our best to win those points."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether or not he finds himself involved from the start there's a good chance Firpo will hear his name from the stands. Whites supporters have taken to singing a pair of songs about him and though neither are particularly child-friendly, they delight the defender's kids as much as him.

"Our fanbase is special in every sense, every possible sense, but when you have them on your side, it's really good and they really help a lot," he said. "I have felt that the last few years has been amazing and it helped me a lot, also to play and to fight for them. And when I hear my name from the stand, I know my kids love it more than me because they sing it, but I have to change some of the words for them, if you know what I mean."