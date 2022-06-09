'Our new cult hero' - Rasmus Kristensen reminds Leeds United fans of a former Elland Road favourite

@Ctrlitt: He looks hard, reckon he’s the next Gaetano Berardi - just hopefully without the cards.

@DubaiWhite: New Berra!?

@Gardiner004: Pontus vibes.

@LUFC_LS27: Jansson impact and passion incoming. Will be a beast for us.

@LUFC782: Our new cult hero.

@Bielsaball28: He's gonna flatten some folk.

Former RB Salzburg full-back Rasmus Kristensen in Champions League action. Pic: Christof Stache.

@Smokiejohn: He’s pure class, a true bargain.

@_Ollieward_: Berra x Pontus x Alioski lad.

@The_Tabasco_Kid: Beast the geezer…get into 'em.

@Liam69ers: Looks a beast. Nice to see we’re getting some of our business done early for a change. Looking forward to seeing him and Aaronson play.

Former Leeds United defender Gaetano Berardi delivers his trademark crunching tackle. Pic: Alex Livesey.

@Withey_George: After looking at his highlights, I'm convinced that £10 million was a steal.

@Paulgburr: Think this could turn out to be a really shrewd signing.

@BLayerofficial: I like that he doesn’t have a huge ego and is humble.

@Jacko_LUFC: Love him already.

Former Elland Road favourite Pontus Jansson. Pic: George Wood.

@Enochsfootysock: Anyone else getting serious Pontus vibes from this lad?

@Gigadee: It's mad when you think about it - we were in the Championship three years ago, now we have a Champions League team as our feeder club.

@Anno_d: Really excited to see this guy playing for us. I have a good feeling.

@LeedsScum1919: Bold statement but I think he's going to be the greatest ever Leeds United player.

@United_Leeds1: I like him already.