The flying Dutchman has penned a new long-term deal at Elland Road alongside his fellow 20-year-olds Joe Gelhardt and Sam Greenwood, who Orta believes will have big futures with the Whites.

Gelhardt's extension will keep him with Leeds until the summer of 2027, with Summerville and Greenwood signing deals to the summer of 2026.

Although Summerville made his first team debut before his fellow prospects last season, he had to exercise the most patience, with Raphinha, Jack Harrison and Daniel James ahead of him in the pecking order.

Although the Brazilian departed in a £50m move to Barcelona this summer, Leeds spent £21m on Colombian international Luis Sinisterra.

But Orta says it's now time for Summerville to make a bigger contribution for Marsch's senior side.

"Crysencio is an exciting talent," said the club's recruitment chief.

"We have seen what he can do in the Under 23s setup and this year is his time to kick on and deliver in the first team.

NEW DEALS - Leeds United director of football Victor Orta has predicted a first team impact for Crysencio Summerville this season and lauded the importance of Joe Gelhardt's new deal. Pic: Getty

"I strongly believe he can become an important player for us. Now is the time for him to focus and work harder than ever to force himself into the team and stay there.”

Gelhardt made the biggest impact of the three last season, scoring a vital last-gasp winner at home to Norwich City and producing a moment of real magic to set up Pascal Struijk's late equaliser against Brighton in the penultimate game of the season.

Orta has lauded the former Wigan Athletic product's match-changing ability.

“Re-signing Joe is an important moment for us this summer," he said.

MR VERSATILE - Sam Greenwood signed for Leeds United as a striker but Jesse Marsch has identified his ability in midfield roles. Pic: Getty

"He is the kind of player that can change games, and the fans know this too.

"We’ve already seen some magical moments from him last season, none more so than the assist for Pascal’s goal in the last minute against Brighton, or his goal against Norwich. We believe that Joe can go on and have an amazing career and we are delighted that he’s committed his long-term future to us.”

Greenwood has undergone a reinvention of sorts in 2022. Signed from Arsenal as a striker who brought with him a prolific record at youth international level, Greenwood was viewed as a potential midfielder by Bielsa and Marsch concurred.

He featured in the number 10 role for the 23s but got a start in the final game of the season at Brentford, when Leeds needed a win to stay in the Premier League, and Marsch used him in a deep-lying midfield position.

Having initially had to wait in the wings, somewhat in Gelhardt's shadow, Greenwood appears to have cemented a place for himself in Marsch's first team plans and has played a full part in pre-season this summer.

“We are delighted to see Sam sign a new deal with the club," said Orta.

“We knew when we brought him here from Arsenal that he was a top talent. He went on to impress in the Under-23s and finally up in the first team, showing a lot of versatility. We look forward to watching his career unfold at Elland Road.”