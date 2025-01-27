Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke admits the 0-0 draw at Burnley was not the ‘sexiest’ advert for football but heralded a good point for his table-topping side.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was, as Farke had predicted, a tight game but it was one that gave the paying public next to nothing in the way of excitement. The evening’s solitary shot on target, a spectacular one, came in the 88th minute from the boot of Daniel James and it would have separated the sides had it not been for an equally good save from James Trafford.

Farke had just one criticism of his side - their composure or confidence in the final third - but overall was delighted with how they performed against a top-three opponent. “Good result for us, good point on the road,” he said. “Happy with the clean sheet, our defensive behaviour. Two of the best sides in the league, difficult game, difficult circumstances with the weather. They're on a massive unbeaten run as well, especially at home. It was a game of few mistakes. Both teams were there without crucial mistakes, both teams were struggling to create enough chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm pretty happy with how we controlled their processes without the ball. I wish we would have been a bit more confident and committed with the ball. Of course when a chance comes along you have to be a bit more on it. In the build-up and midfield play we were patient enough but the final decision, pass or finish could have been a bit more convincing or committed or better prepared. That's the only thing I could criticise a little bit.”

The ovation Leeds received as they approached the away section at full-time suggested that the travelling fans saw the merit in the point but Farke admitted they were not treated to many thrills.

“You can't say it was an unbelievable advertisement, it's quite often when two of the best sides play one another and no one makes a mistake it looks a bit like a chess game,” he said.

“Our supporters are knowledgeable, they know how complicated it is and how important the point was to stay top, stay unbeaten and keep the distance. They know Burnley is a really good side, played Premier League last season, unbeaten in ages, it was more or less a really good point, a pragmatical point. I wouldn't say the sexiest piece of football today.”