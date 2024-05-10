Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United travel to Norwich City for the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final double header

The Championship play-offs are upon us and having missed out on automatic promotion last weekend, Leeds United will travel to face Norwich City at Carrow Road on Sunday. The meeting will be the first of two legs to decide which side will progress to the play-off final at Wembley Stadium, where promotion will be on the line.

The Whites didn't end the regular campaign in the best form. Daniel Farke's side lost four of their last six games in a run that saw them slip out of top two contention. However, they remain the favourites to progress from the tie and take on the winner of the other semi-final between Southampton and West Bromwich Albion.

David Wagner's side ended the campaign a little better, picking nine points from their final six games before eventually making sure of their play-off spot on the final day of the season. The Canaries struggled for consistency for much of the campaign, but they pieced it together over the final months to rise up the table and into the play-off picture.

This Sunday's first leg promises to intrigue if nothing else then and with that in mind, here's all you need to know about Norwich City vs Leeds United and how supporters can follow it.

When is Norwich City vs Leeds United?

Leeds will travel to East Anglia on Sunday, May 12, with the match kicking off at 12pm. It's an earlier kick-off time than what Leeds, who have been regulars on Sky Sports this season, may be accustomed to, but the time has been set in order to squeeze in the second semi-final between the Saints and West Brom immediately after.

Norwich will travel to Leeds on Thursday, May 16, for the second leg with that one kicking off at 8pm.

How to watch Norwich City vs Leeds United

If you can't travel to Carrow Road, the match will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage due to get underway at 11.30am, one hour before kick-off. It will be available to be streamed through Sky Go, or if you can't find a screen, the Yorkshire Evening Post will be there to bring you full and comprehensive coverage and reaction.

What happened when Leeds United played Norwich City earlier this season?

Well, Leeds United boast a pretty strong recent record against the Canaries, it's fair to say. Daniel Farke's side picked up maximum points in both meetings as they came from behind to see off Norwich 3-2 at Carrow Road in October before edging them out 1-0 in Yorkshire in January. Crysencio Summerville scored a decisive late brace in the first encounter and it was a Patrick Bamford effort that settled the return fixture.

What's been said ahead of Norwich City vs Leeds United?

Both managers have spoken today and here's what Farke has had to say: "I trust my players. It's not about me. It's not about playing chess with the opponent's manager. In such a crunch game it's the players who decide things. Managers are there to support them and back them and prepare them in the best possible way. This game will not be won or lost by great decisions on the touchline. It's totally up to the players.

"The season does not matter now. It's a new competition. Two wins against Norwich do not matter. We had 46 games to earn the place in the play-offs. That's good, but it's a new competition and have to concentrate on now rather than the past."

Wagner said: "There are no secrets, they know everything about us, we know everything about them in terms of tactical approach, individuals, as a team. If they had beaten QPR, they could be away now with their promotion bonus in their pocket.