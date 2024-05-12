Norwich City vs Leeds United live: Early team news, goal and score updates in Championship play-off semi-final
United are without a victory since last month’s 4-3 triumph over Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium but would do their chances of promotion no harm by getting back to winning ways this afternoon.
The Whites’ hopes of going up automatically were dashed due to poor results against Queens Park Rangers and Southampton in recent weeks but Farke’s ‘second bullet’ analogy - the play-offs - gives Leeds another opportunity to achieve their goals for the season.
Patrick Bamford misses out today and will be absent for the return leg at Elland Road next Thursday due to a knee problem, however Dan James may well return to the matchday squad after suffering an abdominal tear. Connor Roberts, meanwhile, has been back in team training and looks set to be named on the bench at Carrow Road.
Build-up, team news, goal and score updates here throughout the day as Leeds’ play-off campaign gets underway. Kick-off is at 12pm.
Norwich City vs Leeds United LIVE
Arrivals
We’ll have updates on which players are here very shortly. Teams arriving soon.
Form
Norwich City’s Last Five Games:
L 0-1 vs Birmingham City
D 2-2 vs Swansea City
D 1-1 vs Bristol City
W 1-0 vs Preston North End
D 2-2 vs Sheffield Wednesday
W 1-0 vs Ipswich Town
Leeds United’s Last Five Games:
L 1-2 vs Southampton
L 0-4 vs Queens Park Rangers
W 4-3 vs Middlesbrough
L 0-1 vs Blackburn Rovers
D 0-0 vs Sunderland
L 1-2 vs Coventry City
In position
Welcome to Carrow Road
The play-offs start here.
