Leeds United visit Carrow Road in their Championship play-off semi-final first leg this afternoon where they will face Daniel Farke’s former employers Norwich City.

United are without a victory since last month’s 4-3 triumph over Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium but would do their chances of promotion no harm by getting back to winning ways this afternoon.

The Whites’ hopes of going up automatically were dashed due to poor results against Queens Park Rangers and Southampton in recent weeks but Farke’s ‘second bullet’ analogy - the play-offs - gives Leeds another opportunity to achieve their goals for the season.

Patrick Bamford misses out today and will be absent for the return leg at Elland Road next Thursday due to a knee problem, however Dan James may well return to the matchday squad after suffering an abdominal tear. Connor Roberts, meanwhile, has been back in team training and looks set to be named on the bench at Carrow Road.