A teen Leeds United prospect was given a big chance in Saturday’s FA Cup clash against Millwall.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Chambers' finishing ability in training was part of Leeds United boss Daniel Farke's reasoning for picking the 17-year-old to play against Millwall.

Chambers' performance showed 'glimpses' of what can be expected from the teen in future according to his boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Playing wide right, Chambers got himself involved heavily early on and was at the heart of some of Leeds' best moments.

He created a chance for Willy Gnonto with an accurate cross, picked up a loose ball on the edge of the box and lashed a shot over the top and then took an Isaac Schmidt pass to cut inside and force Liam Roberts into a good stop.

Both of the chances were the kind of situations from which Chambers ordinarily profits at Thorp Arch, said Farke who was seen deep in conversation with the youngster more than once in the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A few tactical hints and technical hints, what he could do better against this man-orientated Millwall side, to buy a bit more space," said the German.

"Such a young player has to adapt to the physicality of a pretty experienced Championship side.

“I didn't want to overdo it before the game, these are important experiences. He brings himself into pretty interesting situations, some channel runs to have some good chances. In training normally he scores 10 out of 10 in such situations. But I can't expect a 17-year-old, a bit nervous, to have the calmness he has in training."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke paid tribute to the teen, who came off during the second half as Leeds tried in vain to find a way back from a 2-0 deficit, and declared himself content with what Chambers produced on his full debut.

"It was a big day for him and his family, he was there with a really solid performance," said Farke.

"That he was not perfect is quite normal. We're all happy we have this promising young man with us. He showed some glimpses of what we can expect in the future."