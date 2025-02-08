Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings in Millwall FA Cup defeat as star men disappoint with 4s but bright debut

Graham Smyth
By Graham Smyth

Chief football writer

Published 8th Feb 2025, 14:39 BST

YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth offers his verdict on the Leeds United players’ performances during their 2-0 FA Cup defeat by Millwall.

Leeds’ unbeaten run across all competitions came to an end in their 15th game as the Whites were downed by fellow Championship outfit Millwall in the FA Cup Fourth Round.

Two Femi Azeez goals made the difference for the visitors against a second-string Leeds lineup which featured 10 changes, including full debutant Sam Chambers.

Here are the ratings.

Given no chance by the deflection for the first, beaten at his near post for the second and might have done better. Nothing else to do.

1. Karl Darlow: 5/10

Given no chance by the deflection for the first, beaten at his near post for the second and might have done better. Nothing else to do.

Lively, wanted the ball and involved himself. Link up with Chambers was promising at times.

2. Isaac Schmidt: 6/10

Lively, wanted the ball and involved himself. Link up with Chambers was promising at times.

Beaten too easily for the first, error almost led to a second, didn't cover himself in glory for the actual second and was later beaten by Azeez again. Not a captain's display.

3. Ethan Ampadu: 4/10

Beaten too easily for the first, error almost led to a second, didn't cover himself in glory for the actual second and was later beaten by Azeez again. Not a captain's display.

Some nice passes from the back. Penalty wasn't his best effort. Couple of nervy moments.

4. Pascal Struijk: 5/10

Some nice passes from the back. Penalty wasn't his best effort. Couple of nervy moments.

A couple of good moments contributing to attacks and sorted a few things out defensively but couldn't give Leeds control.

5. Sam Byram: 5/10

A couple of good moments contributing to attacks and sorted a few things out defensively but couldn't give Leeds control.

Lucky not to be sent off for a first half challenge, struggled in possession, lost the ball for Millwall's second.

6. Josuha Guilavogui: 4/10

Lucky not to be sent off for a first half challenge, struggled in possession, lost the ball for Millwall's second.

