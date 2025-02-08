Leeds’ unbeaten run across all competitions came to an end in their 15th game as the Whites were downed by fellow Championship outfit Millwall in the FA Cup Fourth Round.
Two Femi Azeez goals made the difference for the visitors against a second-string Leeds lineup which featured 10 changes, including full debutant Sam Chambers.
1. Karl Darlow: 5/10
Given no chance by the deflection for the first, beaten at his near post for the second and might have done better. Nothing else to do. | Getty Images
2. Isaac Schmidt: 6/10
Lively, wanted the ball and involved himself. Link up with Chambers was promising at times. | Getty Images
3. Ethan Ampadu: 4/10
Beaten too easily for the first, error almost led to a second, didn't cover himself in glory for the actual second and was later beaten by Azeez again. Not a captain's display. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire
4. Pascal Struijk: 5/10
Some nice passes from the back. Penalty wasn't his best effort. Couple of nervy moments. | Getty Images
5. Sam Byram: 5/10
A couple of good moments contributing to attacks and sorted a few things out defensively but couldn't give Leeds control. Photo: George Wood
6. Josuha Guilavogui: 4/10
Lucky not to be sent off for a first half challenge, struggled in possession, lost the ball for Millwall's second. | Getty Images