Sam Byram says it's different this time as he reflects on his Whites return.

Sam Byram has made a Leeds United vow in reflecting on his Whites return and difference second time around.

York-raised Byram progressed through United's Academy before starring for the first team at a time when Leeds had only recently climbed out of League One back to Championship football.

Byram eventually departed the Whites in January 2016 to join West Ham United whom he then left three years later in signing for Norwich City where the defender was sidelined for nearly two years with a hamstring injury.

Byram was eventually released by the Canaries upon his contract expiring this summer but the full-back linked back up with Leeds to train before re-joining the Whites on a one-year deal.

Speaking in an interview with the i, Byram said there were "no guarantees" upon heading back to Leeds to train but that doing so was a no brainer as he also reflected on his pleasant surprise at the changed atmosphere on his return.

Leeds, vowed the 30-year-old defender, are now a club back on the up.

"There’s always a risk of training and playing games with no guarantee of the future but the chance to come back to Leeds and my hometown club, work with staff I’d worked with before, it was a no-brainer,” said Byram.

“There’s no guarantees of anything when I came back to train but since I came back everyone’s been so welcoming and I feel like I’ve settled right back in.