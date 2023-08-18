Daniel Farke is not using the lack of signings as an excuse, even if he is short of bodies for Leeds United’s clash with West Brom.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has made it clear that he doesn’t want any excuses from his side ahead of Friday night’s clash with West Brom.

Ahead of the clash, Leeds have been left short of bodies after allowing a number of high-earning players to leave on loan, while replacements have been few and far between.

Those replacements are expected to arrive over the next week or so, but for the West Brom clash, Farke has just seven substitutes, and two of them are goalkeepers.

Still, he wants no excuses from his men nor anyone else, telling Sky Sports: “Nothing. It’s not my topic before the game, and we don’t need sympathy. We don’t need to feel sorry for ourselves, no excuse, and it’s 11 against 11.

“I also have five outfield players on the bench and I can’t bring more than five players on, so no excuses, I’m just concentrating on being the best we can be with this team, and we won’t let our standards drop. We want a good performance. Before the game, it’s not the topic for me.”