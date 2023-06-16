Nine European transfers Leeds United can now target with new work permit loophole

3 . Mohamed Kaba: Valenciennes

Valenciennes' leggy midfield presence Mohamed Kaba is a ball-winning No. 6 or No. 8 who has been deserving of a big transfer for some time. He has contributed goals and assists from the base of midfield, but offers more in the way of defensive work and line-breaking carries with the ball at his feet. With 70 appearances to his name, the 21-year-old is less of a gamble than his age may suggest and has just 12 months remaining on his contract for a side who finished near the foot of the Ligue 2 table last year. (Photo by Anthony Bibard/ FEP/Icon Sport via Getty Images) Photo: FEP