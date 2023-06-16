Nine European transfers Leeds United can now target with new work permit loophole

Leeds United will be permitted to sign up to four players who would previously not have been granted a work permit after the Home Office relaxed rules on signing individuals playing abroad.
Leeds’ appointment of Nick Hammond in an advisory role on Thursday is another step in the right direction as the club look to rebuild following relegation.
The former Reading sporting director and most recently transfers consultant at Newcastle United has arrived on a short-term contract whilst Leeds take their time over a more permanent fixture for director of football.
Hammond will be tasked with assisting the existing recruitment staff – and a new manager, who could be appointed as early as next week – in deciding which players have a future at Elland Road and those who should be moved on.
The transfers team also need to make headway in acquiring new signings for the 2023/24 season which begins on August 5. Previously, players in Germany, Spain and France’s second tiers, as well as some younger individuals in the Netherlands and Belgium, would have been unattainable due to work permit restrictions. Additionally, the Scandinavian market has also opened up with this week’s loosening of the rules.
1. Samu Costa: Almeria UD
Samu Costa's Almeria survived relegation by a single point in 2022/23 meaning the club will remain in LaLiga next season. At six-feet tall, Costa is a combative, tackle-heavy, leggy defensive midfielder. He can protect big spaces in front of the defence and shuttles back and forth between both boxes. At 22, he has vast experience for his age which is reflected in his reading of the game - the Portuguese youth international scores high for interceptions, general defensive workload, winning fouls and competing in the air. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images) Photo: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce
2. Mika Marmol: FC Andorra
Leeds might not be short of a left-footed central defender at this point, but if they are to sign players for this coming season and potentially beyond, Mika Marmol is a reasonable place to start. Highly-rated among scouting circles and a key player for tiny FC Andorra in Spain's second tier, the club owned by Gerard Pique. He is an ex-Barcelona youth team product and has acclimatised well to regular senior football. Additionally, Marmol has a €3m release clause. (Photo by Martin Silva Cosentino/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Photo: NurPhoto
3. Mohamed Kaba: Valenciennes
Valenciennes' leggy midfield presence Mohamed Kaba is a ball-winning No. 6 or No. 8 who has been deserving of a big transfer for some time. He has contributed goals and assists from the base of midfield, but offers more in the way of defensive work and line-breaking carries with the ball at his feet. With 70 appearances to his name, the 21-year-old is less of a gamble than his age may suggest and has just 12 months remaining on his contract for a side who finished near the foot of the Ligue 2 table last year. (Photo by Anthony Bibard/ FEP/Icon Sport via Getty Images) Photo: FEP
4. Alvaro Valles: Las Palmas
Las Palmas goalkeeper Alvaro Valles will be playing top flight football next season if he remains with the island club, after 34 appearances, 23 goals conceded and 19 clean sheets last season. Standing at 6ft 3in, he is an imposing figure and while some Leeds supporters may have reservations over Spanish goalkeepers, his track record speaks for itself. It is difficult to know what sort of goalkeeper Leeds' new manager will want, whether they prefer a shot-stopper or someone who can play out from the back, therefore a custodian with 37 clean sheets in 95 second tier appearances in Spain is a good place to start, regardless of stylistic preferences. (Photo by Álex Cámara/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Photo: NurPhoto