Nine European transfers Leeds United can now target with new work permit loophole

Leeds United will be permitted to sign up to four players who would previously not have been granted a work permit after the Home Office relaxed rules on signing individuals playing abroad.
Joe Donnohue
Published 16th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

Leeds’ appointment of Nick Hammond in an advisory role on Thursday is another step in the right direction as the club look to rebuild following relegation.

The former Reading sporting director and most recently transfers consultant at Newcastle United has arrived on a short-term contract whilst Leeds take their time over a more permanent fixture for director of football.

Hammond will be tasked with assisting the existing recruitment staff – and a new manager, who could be appointed as early as next week – in deciding which players have a future at Elland Road and those who should be moved on.

The transfers team also need to make headway in acquiring new signings for the 2023/24 season which begins on August 5. Previously, players in Germany, Spain and France’s second tiers, as well as some younger individuals in the Netherlands and Belgium, would have been unattainable due to work permit restrictions. Additionally, the Scandinavian market has also opened up with this week’s loosening of the rules.

For more on precisely how Leeds can exploit the new governing body endorsement (GBE) rules, click HERE.

With the help of leading youth football experts Scouted Football, here are nine players Leeds may now be able to realistically target with the relaxation in work permit rules.

1. Samu Costa: Almeria UD

2. Mika Marmol: FC Andorra

3. Mohamed Kaba: Valenciennes

4. Alvaro Valles: Las Palmas

