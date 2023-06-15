Leeds are among several clubs to benefit after the Home Office approved new legislation regarding player work permits to coincide with the official opening of the transfer window on Wednesday, June 14.

Over the past few seasons, clubs have been restricted in their signing of players from the EU, due to the points-based system implemented after Brexit.

Previously, if a player did not meet the required 15-point threshold in the GBE criteria, the individual would be denied a work permit and therefore unable to play or train for an English club.

A general view of The Billy Bremner Statue at Elland Road, Leeds. Picture date: Tuesday April 4, 2023.

Certain teams have used partnerships with foreign clubs as a work-around when signing players who do not meet the points target, farming them out on loan to compete in leagues which allow them to build points against the criteria. The need for doing so has been reduced by this latest development which incentivises teams to provide opportunities for homegrown players, too.

New rules stipulate clubs in the Premier League and Championship can sign between two and four overseas players who ordinarily would not have been granted a work permit. Clubs who provide more minutes to English players are awarded additional GBE exemptions, up to a maximum of four, in the new incentivised scheme. League One and Two sides will be allowed to sign up to a maximum of two each.

Leeds are yet to appoint a new sporting director following the departure of Victor Orta last season but are in the process of hiring someone to permanently fill the void left by the Spaniard, as well as a head coach.

While the identity of those individuals remains a mystery for the time being, upon arriving at Elland Road, the club’s new recruitment chief will be given licence to sign players from the EU and further afield who previously would not have been attainable.

In the interim period, the club have appointed Nick Hammond in an advisory role to assist with recruitment during the summer transfer window. Hammond previously took on a consultancy role at Newcastle United during their successful January 2022 window, which saw the likes of Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn and Bruno Guimaraes arrive at St James’ Park.