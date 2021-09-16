Newcastle United v Leeds United: What time is kick-off? Is it on TV? Who will play for Leeds?

Allain Saint-Maximin battles Kalvin Phillips. Pic: Getty

Leeds go in search of their first win of the season on Friday as they take on Newcastle United.

Having picked up two points from four games so far, the Whites are sitting just above the drop zone in 17th place.

Two spots below them are Friday's opponents, Newcastle, who have earned just one point this season from a draw against Southampton.

The Whites' meagre points total owes in part to the quality of the opposition they've faced, with Manchester United, Liverpool, and Everton each occupying a top-four spot in the Premier League table.

The visit to St James' Park has long been identified as an must-win for Marcelo Bielsa's men, though it'll be a weakened squad travelling to Newcastle as the FA's decision not to overturn Pascal Struijk's controversial dismissal adds to the boss' defensive puzzle, with Robin Koch and Diego Llorente already missing through injury.

Here's everything you need to know about Leeds' match against Newcastle:

Rodrigo battles Jacob Murphy at Elland Road. Pic: Getty

When is kick-off?

Leeds United will kick-off against Newcastle at 8pm on Friday September 17 at St James' Park.

Is it on TV? How can I follow the match?

The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 7.30pm.

Harrison scores for Leeds at St James' Park. Pic: Getty

You can follow the action on the YEP live blog, which will give you all the updates from the line-up announcements right through to the final whistle.

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets are still available to purchase on the Newcastle website and have been on general sale since Monday September 13.

Bookings are limited to two tickets per customer and, with the fixture classified as Category A, you can expect to pay upwards of £40 for admission.

Steve Bruce on the touchline. Pic: Getty

How are Newcastle doing?

Newcastle are two spots below Leeds in the Premier League table, having picked up just one point from four games. Fans are not happy, with calls for Steve Bruce's dismissal audible at Old Trafford on Saturday as Newcastle were beaten 4-1 by Manchester United.

As such, the Magpies will also be regarding the Leeds clash as a must-win game.

What happened when the teams last met?

The Whites did the double over Newcastle last season.

It was nip and tuck last December when Leeds came from behind to lead at Elland Road. Newcastle's Ciaran Clark bagged a second half equaliser which was soon forgotten, as Bielsa's men hit three late on to claim a 5-2 victory.

Liam Cooper and Callum Wilson scrap for the ball. Pic: Getty

Raphinha starred on the return fixture, giving Leeds an early lead at St James' Park and setting up Jack Harrison's stunning volley as the Whites won 2-1.

Who will play for Leeds United?

Bielsa faces selection difficulties as he has only one natural centre-back available following the events of the Liverpool game, when Pascal Struijk was shown a red card and Diego Llorente hobbled off with a hamstring complaint.

The Argentinian is unlikely to deviate from his attacking set-up of Patrick Bamford, Jack Harrison and Raphinha, but his defensive predicament could bring Jamie Shackleton into the fold, filling the right-back spot vacated by Luke Ayling, who is likely to be redesignated as a centre-back.