FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE: Leeds United will take on hosts Newcastle United at St James' Park, above, as both sides seek a first win of the new Premier League campaign. Photo by Richard Sellers - Pool/Getty Images.

Leeds United's predicted line-up and bench for Newcastle United clash as Marcelo Bielsa faces Charlie Cresswell decision with quartet out

Leeds United will look to finally bag their first win of the new Premier League season at Newcastle United tonight - but how will the Whites line up?

By Lee Sobot
Friday, 17th September 2021, 9:31 am
Updated Friday, 17th September 2021, 9:42 am

Both sides are still seeking their first victory of the 2021-22 top-flight campaign and Leeds will be looking to bounce back from Sunday's 3-0 reverse at home to Liverpool.

The Whites lost Diego Llorente to injury against the Reds as part of a contest in which fellow centre-back Pascal Struijk was shown a straight red card, for which he is now serving a three-game ban.

Another centre back, Robin Koch, has also been out injured with a pelvic issue whilst Adam Forshaw missed the Liverpool game with a muscular injury.

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa confirmed at Thursday's pre-match press conference that Forshaw, Koch and Llorente would all miss the trip to St James' Park, in addition to the banned Struijk, and this is how we think the Whites will line up.

1. GK - Illan Meslier

United's undisputed no 1. A certainty to start.

2. RB - Jamie Shackleton

Young Charlie Cresswell might well get the nod for a league debut next to Liam Cooper at centre-back but the percentage call would be Luke Ayling shifting across if Leeds line up with a back four, with Jamie Shackleton coming in at right back.

3. CB - Luke Ayling

If Leeds line up with four at the back it almost certainly boils down to a choice of either Luke Ayling or Charlie Cresswell at centre-back. Cresswell looks well worth a go but Bielsa has often played Ayling at centre-back so that looks like being the call.

4. CB - Liam Cooper

United's captain is the only available natural first team centre-back and is about as certain to start as it gets. It's just a question of who partners him and whether it's two or three at the back. Kalvin Phillips is an option there too but clearly best at CDM.

