Leeds United could be in the Championship’s automatic promotion places by the end of the day but must overcome an in-form Middlesbrough to do so. Daniel Farke’s side currently sit third and need to gain two points on Ipswich Town if they want to avoid the play-offs.

Form has been patchy at best for Leeds but with just three games remaining, there can be no more slip-ups and victory at the Riverside Stadium could prove crucial. Ahead of kick-off, The YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories to come out of Elland Road.

Longstaff price-tag

Newcastle United could reportedly be ‘tempted’ to cash in on Sean Longstaff amid interest from Leeds. The Mirror reports that an offer between £10-15million could do the trick.

Leeds and Leicester are thought to be eyeing a move for Longstaff, although a deal would only be likely to materialise if promotion back into the Premier League is achieved. Daniel Farke’s men are well-stocked in central midfield but will need more depth if they go up, having been left slightly exposed at times this season.

Longstaff is among a number of players on the fringes at Newcastle and their need for funds could encourage them to offload. The 26-year-old will enter the final 12 months of his contract at St. James’ Park this summer and so a deal could be done for a good price.

Phillips latest

Kalvin Phillips is reportedly set to return to Manchester City this summer before making a decision on his long-term future. Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reports that current loan club West Ham do not intend to make the midfielder's move permanent.

Phillips joined the Hammers on loan in January amid a lack of football at City, but the 28-year-old had endured a torrid time at the London Stadium and lost his place in the England squad as a result. There is no option for a permanent deal and David Moyes’ side are not willing to negotiate a price.