He had an outside chance of going to the Euros only to miss out on a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad.

But the Whites’ No 9 has started the new season really well, take away the Manchester United game and that goes for everyone.

He came up against Yerry Mina in last weekend’s 2-2 draw against Everton at Elland Road and I thought that battle was fascinating.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TUSSLE: Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford, right, and Everton's Yerry Mina, centre, were involved in an epic battle in last weekend's 2-2 draw at Elland Road. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

That showed a real side to Patrick that has developed, that stir for the fight and being ready to go up against an individual that is his opposite number and really take it to him.

That really helped fuel the emotion of the match.

There was no doubt that the atmosphere was absolutely phenomenal anyway as fans finally returned to the Elland Road stands in full but that battle really helped to dial-up the heat in it.

It just showed another side to him.

We all know about Patrick and it’s become a bit of a stereotype as him coming across as a nice, polite and eloquent fellow.

But also he’s got a streak to him on a football pitch which I think you need to succeed at the very top which he is doing at the moment.

Patrick could be even better than last season this year.

He has had glimpses of the Premier League before but he gave it a right good examination last season, playing regularly at that level.

There has been plenty of talk about him being in the England squad and now that he has got in it, maybe that sense of belonging will spur him on even further. As a Leeds fan, you would like to think so.

Patrick will get the chance to see what the England set-up is like and what that level is like.

I am sure Kalvin Phillips has come back with great stories about the Euros and what it is like.

That only makes a player like Patrick more hungry to get into that kind of secret club and taste it for himself. Leeds now go to one of Bamford’s former loan sides Burnley tomorrow for a fixture in which Marcelo Bielsa’s Whites recorded a 4-0 victory in last May.

I remember doing the game between Leeds and Burnley at Elland Road in December which was a battle to say the least.

But Clarets boss Sean Dyche has been very magnanimous in the way he has spoken about Patrick.

They might not have seen eye to eye as manager and player but, as an opponent, Dyche respects him for what he can do and I am sure that will be exactly the same at the weekend.

Leeds obviously go into the game with just one point on the board whereas Burnley have none although it’s about maintaining balance, especially this early on.

But you can’t use that as a comfort blanket thinking we will be okay to make it up later on because that’s a very dangerous game in the Premier League.

When you looked at the fixtures last year there was a run of games in April which looked a bit eggy.

But Leeds had done enough before then to see them as a little book of games whereby if they didn’t get anything they were already ahead of themselves so they were okay.

It’s that consistent accruing of points that would see them in a strong position come Christmas, Easter and the end of the season.

You have got to look at Manchester United away and Everton at home as two tough games to start with.

That’s not to say that Burnley is by any means a foregone conclusion given the result against Leeds last time out.

Regardless of what your opinion on them is, Dyche has made them into a team that are extremely competitive in the Premier League and he has done a phenomenal job.

Leeds have got to fancy themselves to take the points but, my goodness, it will not be easy.

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.