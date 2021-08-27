THIRD BATTLE - Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United beat Sean Dyche's Burnley in both fixtures last season. They meet again at Turf Moor on Sunday. Pic: Getty

The Whites came out on top of both fixtures against Dyche's Clarets last season, winning 1-0 in the tightest of affairs at Elland Road and hammering the hosts 4-0 at Turf Moor.

A first season in the Premier League for Marcelo Bielsa saw Leeds finish ninth, eight places and 20 points ahead of Burnley.

Dyche saw Leeds prove their worth in the top flight last season and has seen them prove they will be a difficult opposition this season, too, albeit with a style of play that can give them problems of their own as the 5-1 defeat at Old Trafford evidenced.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"They proved last season they are a good outfit," he said.

"They always have good energy. They have their way of playing that sometimes goes against them because they do play very open and teams like Manchester United proved that.

"They are a tough outfit, they have shown this season they are certainly up for it. We can understand them but it is more about our performance."

And it's about points. After two games of the season Leeds have just one and Burnley have none, a 2-0 loss to Liverpool following an opening day defeat by Brighton. Both teams have picked up a win in the Carabao Cup, however, Leeds overcoming League One Crewe Alexandra, the Clarets beating Newcastle United on penalties.

Dyche, whose men went the first seven Premier League games last season and the first five of the 2019/20 campaign without victory, is confident his side are close to where they need to be to tick off a first league win.

"It's the same old, every team wants to get that win on the board," he said.

"We have had spells, including last year, when that hasn't happened. I actually think we have performed pretty well so far but there is no naivety to my words, it is about results.