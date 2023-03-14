Former Leeds United duo coming home for special anniversary celebration

Ex-Whites pair Jonny Howson and Richard Naylor both played junior football at Churwell Lions who will celebrate their 40th anniversary with a two-course dinner and disco night at Leeds United’s Centenary Pavilion on Saturday evening (March 18).

Howson and Naylor will both be present along with fellow former Whites player and now compere and comedian Andy Couzens. Elvis tribute act Memphis Pete and swing act Phil Fryer will also add to the evening’s entertainment. The event starts at 7pm for 7.30pm until 12pm midnight and tickets are priced at £45. For more info and tickets contact Dean Butler on 07779 120540 or Sonny on 07803 058963.