News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 minutes ago Covonia, Day & Night Nurse among 20 medicines recalled in UK
1 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson applies for a temporary car park on Diddly Squat Farm
2 hours ago UK TikTok ban not being ruled out by government
3 hours ago Gary Lineker calls out Elon Musk as son receives Twitter death threats
4 hours ago UK job vacancies fall for eighth time in a row
4 hours ago Flower collection stamps with King Charles’ silhouette released

Former Leeds United duo coming home for special anniversary celebration

An ex-Leeds United duo are ‘coming home’ this weekend for a special celebration at their former junior side.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 14th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT- 1 min read

Ex-Whites pair Jonny Howson and Richard Naylor both played junior football at Churwell Lions who will celebrate their 40th anniversary with a two-course dinner and disco night at Leeds United’s Centenary Pavilion on Saturday evening (March 18).

Howson and Naylor will both be present along with fellow former Whites player and now compere and comedian Andy Couzens. Elvis tribute act Memphis Pete and swing act Phil Fryer will also add to the evening’s entertainment. The event starts at 7pm for 7.30pm until 12pm midnight and tickets are priced at £45. For more info and tickets contact Dean Butler on 07779 120540 or Sonny on 07803 058963.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
BACK TO HIS ROOTS: Former Leeds United star and Churwell Lions junior Jonny Howson. Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images.
BACK TO HIS ROOTS: Former Leeds United star and Churwell Lions junior Jonny Howson. Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images.
BACK TO HIS ROOTS: Former Leeds United star and Churwell Lions junior Jonny Howson. Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images.
Jonny Howson