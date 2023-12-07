Leeds news you can trust since 1890
New-look predicted Championship table gives promotion verdict for Leeds United, Ipswich Town, Leicester City, Sunderland & more

Leeds United are keeping the pressure on the top two but do Opta think the damage is already done?

By Toby Bryant
Published 7th Dec 2023, 16:15 GMT

Leeds United held on to another three points against 10-man Middlesbrough last weekend and Daniel Farke's side will look to continue the pressure on league leaders Leicester City and Ipswich Town with a trip to promotion rivals Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

The seven-point gap between the Whites and the Tractor Boys may already seem a chasm but so much can change over a short period of time in the Championship, especially with the hectic period of festive fixtures ahead.

As the matches come thick and fast, the stats experts at Opta have recently been plugging the numbers and simulating the outcome of all Championship matches to update their predicted league table. The YEP looks through where Leeds United and rivals are due to finish, according to the latest data.

Opta predicts a 61% chance of finishing 24th.

1. 24th - Sheffield Wednesday

Opta predicts a 61% chance of finishing 24th. Photo: Getty Images

Opta predicts a 35.3% chance of finishing 23rd.

2. LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 28: Steve Cook of Queens Park Rangers celebrates at the final whistle of the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City at Loftus Road on November 28, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Opta predicts a 35.3% chance of finishing 23rd.

Opta predicts a 30.7% chance of finishing 22nd.

3. 22nd - Rotherham United

Opta predicts a 30.7% chance of finishing 22nd. Photo: Getty Images

Opta predicts a 25% chance of finishing 21st.

4. 21st - Huddersfield Town

Opta predicts a 25% chance of finishing 21st. Photo: Getty Images

Opta predicts a 6.6% chance of finishing 20th.

5. 20th -Coventry City

Opta predicts a 6.6% chance of finishing 20th. Photo: Getty Images

Opta predicts a 14.6% chance of finishing 19th.

6. 19th - Plymouth Argyle

Opta predicts a 14.6% chance of finishing 19th. Photo: Getty Images

