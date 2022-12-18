The anthem, traditionally sung prior to kick-off when Leeds United are in action, was released in 1972. 50 years on, Leeds-based record label Laserdiscs is releasing a 13-track album available exclusively on vinyl that pays homage to the anthem and its co-writer Les Reed OBE, who died in 2019.

It features tracks mastered and remastered by Andy ‘Hippy’ Baldwin, a mastering engineer who has worked with the likes of Oasis and Stormzy. Kevin Smith, owner of Laserdiscs, said: “It was instigated by Les Reed’s grandson Dom. He phoned me up the day after his funeral and asked if we could so something as a tribute to his grandad. I said we had a brilliant idea, it was the 50th anniversary of ‘Marching on Together’ coming up, I told him we’d put an album out and dedicate it to his grandad.

"We got everything ready but didn’t realise some plants had 24 to 48-week waiting lists for pressing vinyl because of the demand. We’re a bit behind but we’ll get it out for Christmas. It’s fantastic, we’ve got remixes and remastered songs, and we’re really excited that Andy ‘Hippy’ Baldwin came on board.”

Fans can purchase the album on Bandcamp. Image: Simon Hulme

The album, titled Marching On Together, will be released tomorrow (December 19) and below is the full track listing.

1. Leeds Leeds Leeds - Leeds United Team & Supporter – 19722. Leeds United - Leeds United Team & Supporters – 19723. When The Whites go Marching In - The Supporters – 20034. Here We Go Again (White Studd remix) - The Hot Shots with the Leeds United First Division winning squad – 19925. Elland Road Jam - Billy`s Boys – 20226. Big City Team - Billy`s Boys – 20037. Super Leeds United - White Lace – 20038. Leeds Leeds Leeds 2022 - Billy`s Boys – 20229. Leeds United FC - Terry Webster – 200310. Football in a Yorkshire Rose - The Dance Bandits – 200311. Wembley Mix 96 - White Noyze – 199612. Football Crazy - Mac McGraw – 200213. Forever And Ever We`ll Follow Our Team - Terry Webster – 2002

The album is available on Bandcamp.