As close to Oasis as you can get - Oasish at Irish Centre in Leeds and other tour dates

Oasish perform at Leeds Irish Centre and are out on tour (photo: Shutterstock)

Relive those great Oasis hits

Oasis paved the way for Brit Pop in the 1990s and their sounds and look are still a major influence on many bands today.

Oasis did break up in 2009 but Oasish, who formed in 2004, still keep the music of Oasis alive and are looked upon as Europe's leading tribute to Oasis, re-creating the looks, sound and attitude of the originals.

On Saturday, January 29, they will perform at Leeds Irish Centre.

Other dates include:

February 26, Oasish, Evesham, The Valkyrie

March 26, Stoke-on-Trent, Victoria Hall

April 18, Nantwich, The Studio Nightclub

September 3, Cleckheaton, Live Room

September 10, Evesham, The Valkyrie