The 54-year-old returns to the club after a successful earlier stint as the side’s manager included a League Cup trophy lift in 2010 and a Women’s Super League Manager of the Season award.

Passmoor is leaving his role as Head of Academy Coaching and Coach Development at Scunthorpe United, where he used to play as a centre-back, to help guide the Whites through another season in the Division One North.

United will be looking to improve upon last term’s fourth-placed finish, and Passmoor is well-placed to lead them to success, having twice led teams to the FA Cup final – once with Leeds, and then again with Notts County.

The Whites’ first league game, a home fixture against Hull City, is set for August 21, and Passmoor is excited to make preparations with his new squad.

“From my first discussion it was not going to take me long to say, yes let’s get back to Leeds United, because I have got many happy memories here,” Passmoor told the Leeds United website.

“This club is at the forefront of British and UK football, so to be part of that with the Women’s team is really exciting. I am looking forward to working with the players and helping to take the side forward.”

Passmoor replaces former coach Dan O’Hearne, who left the club this summer after four-and-a-half seasons at Leeds, with assistant Mick Wood and Martin Powell also departing the club.

Former Leeds player and FA women’s football development director Julie Lewis will continue in her role as general manager to oversee the transition of staff before also leaving at the start of the new season.